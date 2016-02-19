A Theory of Behavior in Organizations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125144506, 9781483267289

A Theory of Behavior in Organizations

1st Edition

Authors: James C. Naylor Robert D. Pritchard Daniel R. Ilgen
eBook ISBN: 9781483267289
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1980
Page Count: 312
Description

A Theory of Behavior in Organizations develops a theory for organizational behavior, or, more accurately, a theory of individual behavior within organizations of behavior.
The book begins by discussing a series of general issues involved in the theory of behavior in organizations. It then describes the theory itself in three stages: first, the general structure of the theory; second, definition of the key variables; and third, the interrelationships between the variables. Subsequent chapters show how the theory deals specifically with such issues as roles, decision making, and motivation.
The theory presented is a cognitive theory of behavior. It assumes that man is rational (or at least nonrandom) for the most part, and that as a systematic or nonrandom generator of behavior, man's actions are explained best in terms of conscious, thinking acts on the part of the individual. The theory deals with why the individual chooses certain alternative courses of action in preference to others, and thus it might properly be called a theory of choice behavior. Whereas the emphasis is on the cognitive aspects of behavior, considerable attention has been devoted to external, noncognitive variables in the system that play meaningful roles in the determination of individual behavior.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. A Viewpoint Concerning Organizational Behavior

Defining Behavior

Behavior versus Products

The Role of the Environment

Individual Differences

The Perceptual Process

The Motivational Process

The Learning Process and the Role of Memory

Affect

2. The Theory

Definitions of Symbols Used in Theory

Key States and Variables in the Theory

Individual Differences

Interrelationships between the Variables: the Causal Sources of Influence

3. Judgment

The Judgmental Process

Judgment Systems

Criterion Systems

The Judgment Space

Summary

4. The Role of Judgment within the Theory

Initial Perceptions

Contingency Perceptions

Evaluation Perceptions

The Comparison Process

Affective Cognitions

Utility of Products

Utility of Acts

Some Commentary on Judgment and the Behavior of Individuals

Real versus Theoretical Judgment Processes-the Degraded System

Types of Heuristics

Concluding Comments

5. Roles and Role Behaviors

A Definition of Roles

The Role Process in the Theory

Role Compliance

Role Conflict

Role Ambiguity

Role Negotiation

Concluding Remarks

6. Motivation

Defining Motivation

The Motivation Process

Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation

Phenomenological Simplification of the Motivation Process

7. Leadership: A Major Factor of the Social Environment

Environments

Leadership

Leadership within the Theory

Other Leadership Theories and Models

Conclusion: A Perspective on Leadership

8. Organizational Climate

True Attributes versus Perceived Attributes

Climate as a Judgmental Process

A Schematic Representation of Climate

Shared Climate Perceptions: What are They?

Is Organizational Climate a Useful Construct?

The Relationship of Climate to Behavior

9. Some Concluding Comments

References

Glossary

Index

About the Author

