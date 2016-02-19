A Textbook of Plant Virus Diseases - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780126513509, 9780323162050

A Textbook of Plant Virus Diseases

3rd Edition

Authors: Kenneth Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323162050
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 694
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Textbook of Plant Virus Diseases deals with a discussion of different plant viruses, their properties, and the corresponding diseases these viruses cause. It includes a list of host plants of every virus arranged alphabetically. The book discusses the new types of disease vectors, such as root-infesting fungi, nematode worms, mites, and insects that are both biting and sucking. It also discusses the development of new techniques in electron microscopy that is used to characterize in detail the causal viruses of a number of plant virus diseases. Furthermore, it presents the development of plant virus serology, as well as the improved methods of virus isolation that allow the classification of viruses into related groups. The book includes a Bibliography and an Index of Synonyms that can be used in identifying given virus name. In addition, cross-references are included for searching a particular virus under the alternative names. This book will be invaluable to ecologists, environmentalists, agriculturalists, and other scientists interested in plant viruses. Biology students will also find this reference helpful.

Table of Contents


Preface to second edition

Preface to third edition

Descriptions of the plant viruses, and diseases caused, listed alphabetically

Bibliography

Index of host plants

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
694
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162050

About the Author

Kenneth Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Botany, University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.