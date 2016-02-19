A Textbook of Plant Virus Diseases deals with a discussion of different plant viruses, their properties, and the corresponding diseases these viruses cause. It includes a list of host plants of every virus arranged alphabetically. The book discusses the new types of disease vectors, such as root-infesting fungi, nematode worms, mites, and insects that are both biting and sucking. It also discusses the development of new techniques in electron microscopy that is used to characterize in detail the causal viruses of a number of plant virus diseases. Furthermore, it presents the development of plant virus serology, as well as the improved methods of virus isolation that allow the classification of viruses into related groups. The book includes a Bibliography and an Index of Synonyms that can be used in identifying given virus name. In addition, cross-references are included for searching a particular virus under the alternative names. This book will be invaluable to ecologists, environmentalists, agriculturalists, and other scientists interested in plant viruses. Biology students will also find this reference helpful.