A Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management - 1st Edition

A Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management

1st Edition

Authors: Biren Shah
eBook ISBN: 9788131232637
Paperback ISBN: 9788131225394
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th March 2010
Page Count: 462


Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management

Written in strict accordance with the prescribed syllabus, this book caters to the needs of B. Pharm. students of different universities in the country. The book can also be used as a supplementary text for MBA courses in Pharmaceutical Industrial Management.

The book has been written in purview of modern requirement of students to keep them abreast with the latest management practices and operational patterns being followed in the pharmaceutical industry. It educates students about the latest techniques of strategic management and their application in the market, preparing them as adept professionals to play vital roles in futuristic global market.





  • Student-friendly narrative language

  • Point wise presentation of key concepts

  • Caricatures providing an aesthetic visual impact for understanding vital concepts

  • 107 tables and 110 illustrations to aid students in learning and mastering key concepts

  • Plenty of examples and practice tables to facilitate expertise in accountancy and preparation of financial documents like ledger preparation, balance book/accounts maintenance, etc.

  • Points to Ponder at the end to help students quickly revise the chapter

  • End-of-chapter questions from previous years’ examinations to test knowledge and skills





 

Foreword 1 v

Foreword 2 vv

Foreword 3 vii

Preface ix

1. Indian Pharmaceutical Industry 1

2. Introduction to Management 9

3. Principles of Management 21

4. Communication 31

5. Motivation 47

6. Decision Making 61

7. Leadership 69

8. Administrative Management 75

9. Managerial Control 89

10. Planning and Forecasting 103

11. Personnel Management 111

12. Production Management 127

13. Materials Management 153

14. Pharmaceutical Marketing 173

15. Marketing Research 183

16. Recruitment, Selection and Retention of Pharmacy Personnel 193

17. Channels of Distribution 205

18. Salesmanship 221

19. Establishment of a Pharmaceutical Factory 237

20. Pharmaceutical Export 253

21. Accounting and Its Principles 259

22. Th e Journal 295

23. Cash Book 309

24. Ledger 323

25. Trial Balance 333

26. Financial Statements 351

27. Bank Reconciliation Statements 369

28. Bills of Exchange 377

29. Treatment of Cheques 387

30. Economics 393

31. Trade 409

32. Insurance 421

33. Labour Welfare 431

34. Application of Computer in Accounting 439



Biren Shah

