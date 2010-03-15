A Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management

Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management

Written in strict accordance with the prescribed syllabus, this book caters to the needs of B. Pharm. students of different universities in the country. The book can also be used as a supplementary text for MBA courses in Pharmaceutical Industrial Management.

The book has been written in purview of modern requirement of students to keep them abreast with the latest management practices and operational patterns being followed in the pharmaceutical industry. It educates students about the latest techniques of strategic management and their application in the market, preparing them as adept professionals to play vital roles in futuristic global market.