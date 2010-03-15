A Textbook of Pharmaceutical Industrial Management
1st Edition
Written in strict accordance with the prescribed syllabus, this book caters to the needs of B. Pharm. students of different universities in the country. The book can also be used as a supplementary text for MBA courses in Pharmaceutical Industrial Management.
The book has been written in purview of modern requirement of students to keep them abreast with the latest management practices and operational patterns being followed in the pharmaceutical industry. It educates students about the latest techniques of strategic management and their application in the market, preparing them as adept professionals to play vital roles in futuristic global market.
Key Features
- Student-friendly narrative language
- Point wise presentation of key concepts
- Caricatures providing an aesthetic visual impact for understanding vital concepts
- 107 tables and 110 illustrations to aid students in learning and mastering key concepts
- Plenty of examples and practice tables to facilitate expertise in accountancy and preparation of financial documents like ledger preparation, balance book/accounts maintenance, etc.
- Points to Ponder at the end to help students quickly revise the chapter
- End-of-chapter questions from previous years’ examinations to test knowledge and skills
Table of Contents
1. Indian Pharmaceutical Industry 1
2. Introduction to Management 9
3. Principles of Management 21
4. Communication 31
5. Motivation 47
6. Decision Making 61
7. Leadership 69
8. Administrative Management 75
9. Managerial Control 89
10. Planning and Forecasting 103
11. Personnel Management 111
12. Production Management 127
13. Materials Management 153
14. Pharmaceutical Marketing 173
15. Marketing Research 183
16. Recruitment, Selection and Retention of Pharmacy Personnel 193
17. Channels of Distribution 205
18. Salesmanship 221
19. Establishment of a Pharmaceutical Factory 237
20. Pharmaceutical Export 253
21. Accounting and Its Principles 259
22. Th e Journal 295
23. Cash Book 309
24. Ledger 323
25. Trial Balance 333
26. Financial Statements 351
27. Bank Reconciliation Statements 369
28. Bills of Exchange 377
29. Treatment of Cheques 387
30. Economics 393
31. Trade 409
32. Insurance 421
33. Labour Welfare 431
34. Application of Computer in Accounting 439
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2010
- Published:
- 15th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131232637
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131225394