A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781483168241, 9781483195728

A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology

6th Edition

Authors: Rai Bahadur Jaising P. Modi
eBook ISBN: 9781483195728
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1940
Page Count: 932
Description

A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology, Sixth Edition discusses medico-legal points concerning the different causes of death, examination of evidence, and crimes that merit medical attention and advice. The author reviews the legal procedures in criminal courts of medical jurisprudence, including the inquest procedures, the difficulties encountered in detecting crime, medical evidence, rules for presenting evidence, and the powers of criminal courts. The post-mortem examination concerns the external and internal examination of the deceased to establish identity (if unknown), to determine time and cause of death. Under the written orders of the court, an exhumation can take place when suspicions of foul play arises after death. The author discusses death in terms of somatic (physical) or molecular (tissues and cells dying individually after vital organs have stopped functioning). The book also describes in detail the primary modes of dying, namely, syncope, asphyxia, and coma. The book explains the medico-legal aspects of injuries, pregnancy, legitimacy, rape, miscarriage, infanticide, and insanity. This book is intended for medical students, but can also benefit students in law courses, and practitioners of legal jurisprudence and of the medical sciences.

Table of Contents


Section I —Medical Jurisprudence

Chapter I.—Legal Procedure in Criminal Courts

Chapter II.—Personal Identity

Chapter III.—Post-Mortem Examination (Autopsy)

Chapter IV.—Exhumation

Chapter V.—Examination of Blood And Seminal Stains, and of Hair

Chapter VI.—Death in Its Medico-Legal Aspect

Chapter VII.—Deaths from Asphyxia

Chapter VIII.—Death from Starvation, Cold and Heat

Chapter IX.—Death From Burns, Scalds, Lightning and Electricity

Chapter X.—Mechanical Injuries

Chapter XI—The Medico-Legal Aspect of Wounds

Chapter XII.—Regional Injuries

Chapter XIII.—Impotence and Sterility

Chapter XIV.—Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery

Chapter XV.—Legitimacy

Chapter XVI.—Rape and Unnatural Offenses

Chapter XVII.—Miscarriage

Chapter XVIII.—Infanticide

Chapter XIX.—Insanity and Its Medico-Legal Aspect

Chapter XX.—Life Assurance

Chapter XXI.—Law in Relation to Medical Men

Section II.—Toxicology

Chapter XXII.—Poisons and Their Medico-Legal Aspect

Chapter XXIII.—Corrosive Poisons

Chapter XXIV.—Irritant Poisons

Chapter XXV.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXVI.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXVII.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXVIII.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXIX.—Neurotic Poisons

Chapter XXX.—Cerebral Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXXI.—Cerebral Poisons—(Continued)

Chapter XXXII.—Spinal Poisons

Chapter XXXXIII—Cardiac Poisons

Chapter XXXIV.—Asphyxiants (Irrespirable Gases)

Chapter XXXV.—Peripheral (Neural) Poisons

Appendix

I.—Orders Pertaining to Medico-Legal Work

II.—Special Rules of Evidence

III.—Questions to be Put to Medical Witnesses

IV.—Forms for Medico-Legal Reports

V.—The Indian Evidence Act

VI.—The Code of Criminal Procedure

VII.—The Indian Penal Code

VIII.—Forms Required by the Indian Lunacy Act, 1912

IX.—The Hippocratic Oath and The Vedic Principles of Medicine

X.—The Poisons Act (Act No. XII), 1919 and the Rules in the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh

XI—The Dangerous Drugs Act, 1930 (Act No. II of 1930) as Amended by the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Acts, 1933 and 1938

Index








About the Author

