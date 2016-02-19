A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology
6th Edition
Description
A Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology, Sixth Edition discusses medico-legal points concerning the different causes of death, examination of evidence, and crimes that merit medical attention and advice. The author reviews the legal procedures in criminal courts of medical jurisprudence, including the inquest procedures, the difficulties encountered in detecting crime, medical evidence, rules for presenting evidence, and the powers of criminal courts. The post-mortem examination concerns the external and internal examination of the deceased to establish identity (if unknown), to determine time and cause of death. Under the written orders of the court, an exhumation can take place when suspicions of foul play arises after death. The author discusses death in terms of somatic (physical) or molecular (tissues and cells dying individually after vital organs have stopped functioning). The book also describes in detail the primary modes of dying, namely, syncope, asphyxia, and coma. The book explains the medico-legal aspects of injuries, pregnancy, legitimacy, rape, miscarriage, infanticide, and insanity. This book is intended for medical students, but can also benefit students in law courses, and practitioners of legal jurisprudence and of the medical sciences.
Table of Contents
Section I —Medical Jurisprudence
Chapter I.—Legal Procedure in Criminal Courts
Chapter II.—Personal Identity
Chapter III.—Post-Mortem Examination (Autopsy)
Chapter IV.—Exhumation
Chapter V.—Examination of Blood And Seminal Stains, and of Hair
Chapter VI.—Death in Its Medico-Legal Aspect
Chapter VII.—Deaths from Asphyxia
Chapter VIII.—Death from Starvation, Cold and Heat
Chapter IX.—Death From Burns, Scalds, Lightning and Electricity
Chapter X.—Mechanical Injuries
Chapter XI—The Medico-Legal Aspect of Wounds
Chapter XII.—Regional Injuries
Chapter XIII.—Impotence and Sterility
Chapter XIV.—Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery
Chapter XV.—Legitimacy
Chapter XVI.—Rape and Unnatural Offenses
Chapter XVII.—Miscarriage
Chapter XVIII.—Infanticide
Chapter XIX.—Insanity and Its Medico-Legal Aspect
Chapter XX.—Life Assurance
Chapter XXI.—Law in Relation to Medical Men
Section II.—Toxicology
Chapter XXII.—Poisons and Their Medico-Legal Aspect
Chapter XXIII.—Corrosive Poisons
Chapter XXIV.—Irritant Poisons
Chapter XXV.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXVI.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXVII.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXVIII.—Irritant Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXIX.—Neurotic Poisons
Chapter XXX.—Cerebral Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXXI.—Cerebral Poisons—(Continued)
Chapter XXXII.—Spinal Poisons
Chapter XXXXIII—Cardiac Poisons
Chapter XXXIV.—Asphyxiants (Irrespirable Gases)
Chapter XXXV.—Peripheral (Neural) Poisons
Appendix
I.—Orders Pertaining to Medico-Legal Work
II.—Special Rules of Evidence
III.—Questions to be Put to Medical Witnesses
IV.—Forms for Medico-Legal Reports
V.—The Indian Evidence Act
VI.—The Code of Criminal Procedure
VII.—The Indian Penal Code
VIII.—Forms Required by the Indian Lunacy Act, 1912
IX.—The Hippocratic Oath and The Vedic Principles of Medicine
X.—The Poisons Act (Act No. XII), 1919 and the Rules in the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh
XI—The Dangerous Drugs Act, 1930 (Act No. II of 1930) as Amended by the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Acts, 1933 and 1938
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 932
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2040
- Published:
- 1st January 1940
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195728