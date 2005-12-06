A Textbook of Children's and Young People's Nursing
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Covering the full age and specialty spectrum this text brings together for the first time, individual chapters from among the most respected children's nurses. This textbook is rooted in child-centred health care within a family context and draws upon best contemporary practice throughout the UK and further afield. This innovative text harnesses new design parameters in enquiry-based/problem-based learning, providing up-to-date information on a wide range of topics. In an exciting addition each chapter offers readers additional material on an Evolve website. Full Microsoft PowerPoint presentations augment the written chapters and provide extra information that includes case studies, moving image, photographs and text.
Key Features
- Each chapter offers readers additional material on an Evolve website. Full Microsoft PowerPoint presentations augment the written chapters and provide extra information that includes case studies, moving image, photographs and text.
- Aims, objectives, learning outcomes, a summary box in each chapter and key points assist learning and understanding
- Professional conversation boxes enliven the text on the page and make it more interesting to dip into
- Suggestions for seminar discussion topics to help teachers
- Case studies help to relate theory to practice
- Prompts to promote reflective practice
- Activity boxes/suggested visits
- Evidence based practice boxes which highlight key research studies, annotated bibliographies including details of web-sites and full contemporary references to the evidence base
- Resource lists including recommended web-site addresses
Table of Contents
Section 1 Essentials of children’s nursing. Historical perspectives of children’s nursing. Working with children and their families. Contemporary child health policy: the implications for children’s nurses. Cultural aspects of children’s nursing. The psychological preparation of children for hospitalisation. Family centred care. Assessing and planning care in partnership. Public health, primary health care and the development of community children’s nursing. Family responses to ill health and admission to hospital. Communicating with children and their families. The dynamic child – children’s psychological development and its application to care delivery. Physical growth and development in children. Preparing the family for stressful life events, child life and the role of therapeutic play. The evidence base for children’s nursing practice. Involving children in healthcare research. Ensuring quality and the role of clinical audit. The management of acute pain in children. Children and surgery. Protecting children: the role of the children’s nurse. Ethics in children’s nursing. Legal aspects of child health care. Assessing children’s health needs over the telephone: using NHS Direct as an example. The role of Paediatric Emergency Assessment Units (PEAU). Emergency department management of sick children.
Section 2 Knowledge and skills for practice. Children with complex motor disability. Caring for children with fluid and electrolyte imbalance. Caring for children with genitourinary problems. Respiratory illness in children. Caring for children with gastrointestinal problems. Caring for children with cardiovascular problems. Caring for children: the role of the immune system in protecting against disease. Caring for children and adolescents with malignant disease. Caring for a child with neurological dysfunction. Caring for children with diabetes and other endocrine disorders. Caring for children with orthopaedic disorders.
Section 3 Health problems and health promotion. Prevention of childhood injuries. Information giving is the key to family empowerment. Inherited conditions and the family. Health problems of the neonate. Health problems during infancy. Health problems in early childhood. Health needs of middle childhood. Child and adolescent mental health: the nursing response.
Section 4 Caring for children with special needs. Chronic illness and the family. Caring for children with critical illness. Care of the child requiring palliative care. Children with learning disabilities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 6th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033599
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059414
About the Author
Edward Glasper
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Child Health Nursing), University of Southampton School of Nursing and Midwifery, Southampton, UK Professor (child health)
James Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer (Child Health Nursing), University of Glamorgan, Pontypridd, UK Principal Lecturer-Child Health Nursing