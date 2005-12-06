A Textbook of Children's and Young People's Nursing

Section 1 Essentials of children’s nursing. Historical perspectives of children’s nursing. Working with children and their families. Contemporary child health policy: the implications for children’s nurses. Cultural aspects of children’s nursing. The psychological preparation of children for hospitalisation. Family centred care. Assessing and planning care in partnership. Public health, primary health care and the development of community children’s nursing. Family responses to ill health and admission to hospital. Communicating with children and their families. The dynamic child – children’s psychological development and its application to care delivery. Physical growth and development in children. Preparing the family for stressful life events, child life and the role of therapeutic play. The evidence base for children’s nursing practice. Involving children in healthcare research. Ensuring quality and the role of clinical audit. The management of acute pain in children. Children and surgery. Protecting children: the role of the children’s nurse. Ethics in children’s nursing. Legal aspects of child health care. Assessing children’s health needs over the telephone: using NHS Direct as an example. The role of Paediatric Emergency Assessment Units (PEAU). Emergency department management of sick children.



Section 2 Knowledge and skills for practice. Children with complex motor disability. Caring for children with fluid and electrolyte imbalance. Caring for children with genitourinary problems. Respiratory illness in children. Caring for children with gastrointestinal problems. Caring for children with cardiovascular problems. Caring for children: the role of the immune system in protecting against disease. Caring for children and adolescents with malignant disease. Caring for a child with neurological dysfunction. Caring for children with diabetes and other endocrine disorders. Caring for children with orthopaedic disorders.



Section 3 Health problems and health promotion. Prevention of childhood injuries. Information giving is the key to family empowerment. Inherited conditions and the family. Health problems of the neonate. Health problems during infancy. Health problems in early childhood. Health needs of middle childhood. Child and adolescent mental health: the nursing response.



Section 4 Caring for children with special needs. Chronic illness and the family. Caring for children with critical illness. Care of the child requiring palliative care. Children with learning disabilities.