A Text-Book of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology for India covers some essential details and practical aspects of medical jurisprudence and toxicology.
This book is organized into two part encompassing 34 chapters. The opening chapters of Part I deal with legal procedure in criminal courts, physical evidence of the crime, autopsy, exhumation, and some medico-legal practices. Considerable chapters are devoted to other aspects of legal medicine, including determination of death causation, legitimacy of evidence, incident of rape and unnatural offenses, miscarriage, infanticide, insanity, and the privileges of medical men. Part II focuses on the toxicological aspects. This part emphasizes the medico-legal aspects of some classes of poisons, such as corrosive, irritant, neurotic, cerebral, spinal, cardiac, and peripheral poisons.
This book will prove useful to medical college students.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Preface
Section I: Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology
Chapter I. Legal Procedure in Criminal Courts
Legal Procedure A T an Inquest
Criminal Courts and Their Powers
Kinds of Witnesses
Rules for Giving Evidence
Chapter II. Personal Identity
1. Age
2. Sex
3. Race
4. Complexion and Features
5. Hair
6. Anthropometry
7. Foot Prints
8. Deformities
9. Scars
10. Tatto-Marks
11. Occupation Marks
12. Handwriting
13. Clothes and Ornaments
14. Speech and Voice
15. Gait
16. Tricks of Manner and Habit
17. Mental Power, Memory and Education
18. Amount of Illumination Required for Identification
Chapter III. Post-Mortem Examination (Autopsy)
External Examination
Internal Examination
Head
Thorax
Abdomen
Examination of Decomposed Bodies
Examination of Mutilated Bodies or Fragments
Chapter IV. Exhumation
Rules for Exhumation
The Time of Exhumation
Report
Chapter V. Examination of Blood and Seminal Stains, and of Hair
Blood-Stains
Substances Resembling Blood-Stains
Seminal Stains
Hair
Chapter VI. Death in Its Medico-Legal Aspect
Modes of Death
Syncope
Asphyxia
Coma
Sudden Death
Signs of Death
Chapter VII. Deaths from Asphyxia
Hanging
Strangulation
Drowning
Chapter VIII. Death from Starvation, Cold and Heat
Starvation
Cold
Chapter IX. Death from Burns, Scalds, Lightning, and Electricity
Burns and Scalds
Lightning
Chapter X. Mechanical Injuries
Contusions
Wounds
Chapter XI. The Medico-Legal Aspect of Wounds
Examination of the Injured Person
Causes of Death from Wounds
Which of the Several Injuries Caused Death?
The Power of Volitional Acts in A Victim After Receiving the Fatal Injury
Difference Between Wounds Inflicted During Life or After Death
Difference Between Suicidal Homicidal and Accidental Wounds
Chapter XII. Regional Injuries
Head
Face
Neck
Spine and Spinal Cord
Chest
Abdomen
Muscles
Bones
Dislocations
Chapter XIII. Impotence and Sterility
Questions Relating to Impotence and Sterility
Causes in the Male
Causes in the Female
Chapter XIV. Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery
Virginity
Signs of Virginity
Pregnancy
Signs of Pregnancy
Subjective Signs
Objective Signs
Delivery
Signs of Delivery
Chapter XV. Legitimacy
Medico-Legal Points
Chapter XVI. Rape and Unnatural Offenses
Rape
Examination of the Victim
Accidents Following Rape
Examination of the Accused
Medico-Legal Questions
Unnatural Offenses
Sodomy
Examination of the Passive Agent
Examination of the Habitual Passive Agent
Examination of the Active Agent
Tribadism
Bestiality
Chapter XVII. Miscarriage and FÅ“ticide
Classification of Miscarriage
Natural Miscarriage
Artificial Miscarriage
Means to Induce Criminal Abortion
Accidents from Criminal Abortion
Evidence of Miscarriage
Development of the FÅ“tus At Different Periods of Gestation
Distinction Between Natural and Criminal Abortion
Chapter XVIII. Infanticide
I. Was the Child Still-Born or Dead-Born?
II. Was the Child Born Alive?
III. If Born Alive, How Long Did it Survive the Birth?
IV. What was the Cause of Death?
Chapter XIX. Insanity and its Medico-Legal Aspect
Causes of Insanity
Indications of Insanity
Amentia
Dementia (Fatuity)
Mania
Diagnosis of Insanity
Feigned Insanity
The Restraint of the Insane
Civil Responsibility
Chapter XX. Life Assurance
Forms of Policy
The Medical Examiner
Medical Examination of a Proposer
Opinion
The Medical Referee
The Proof of Death
Chapter XXI. Law in Relation to Medical Men
Privileges of Registered Practitioners
Duties of a Physician
Physician's Responsibility in Criminal Matters
Duties of a Patient
Malpraxis
Responsibility of a Medical Man for Negligent Acts of Nurses or Students
Malingering or Feigned Diseases
Fitness for Government Service
Wills
Section II.â€”Toxicology
Chapter XXII. Poisons and Their Medico-Legal Aspect
Classification of Poisons
Action of Poisons
Causes Modifying the Action of Poisons
Diagnosis of Poisoning
A. Post-Mortem Appearances
B. Chemical Analysis
C. Experiments on Animals
D. Moral Evidence
The Duty of a Medical Man in Cases of Suspected Poisoning
Treatment in Cases of Poisoning
Chapter XXIII. Corrosive Poisons
I. Mineral Acids
II. Organic Acids. Oxalic Acid (Acid of Sugar), H2, C2 O4 2H2O
III. Alkalies
Chapter XXIV. Irritant Poisons
I. Non-Metallic Poisons
Chlorine
Bromine
Chapter XXV. Irritant Poisons, Contd
II. Metallic Poisons
Compounds of Arsenic
Proprietary Articles Containing Arsenic
Antimony
Mercury (Para)
Compounds of Mercury
Copper (Tamba)
Lead (Shisha.)
Zinc (Jasat.)
Bismuth
Silver (Chandi)
Chromium
Potassium
Aluminium
Magnesium
Barium
Nickel and Cobalt
Osmium
Chapter XXVI. Irritant Poisons, (Continued)
I. Vegetable Poisons
Scammony
Kaladanaseeds
Cuscuta Reflexa (Akasbel)
Jatropha Curcas (Physicnut, Jangli Arandi)
Jatropha Urens
Urginea Scilla
Gloriosa Superba (Carihari, Khadiyanag)
Arum Maculatum (Lords and Ladies, Cuckoo-Pint, Wake-Robin, the Parson in the Pulpit)
Argemone Mexicana (Pila Dhatura, Darudi)
Moringa Pterygosperma (Shajna, Sharagava)
Sapindas Trifoliatus (Rhitha)
Chapter XXVII. Irritant Poisons
II. Animal Poisons
Snakes
Poisonous Insects
Poisonous Animal Food
Botulism or Allantiasis
Fishpoisoning
Poisoning by Milk and its Products
Chapter XXVIII. Irritant Poisons
C. Mechanical (Vulnerant) Poisons
Powdered Glass
Diamond Dust
Needles
Chopped Animal Hair
Vegetable Hairs
Chapter XXIX. Neurotic Poisons. Poisons Affecting the Brain (Cerebral, Narcotic).
A. Somniferous Poisons
Chapter XXX. Cerebral Poisonsâ€”(Continued)
B. Inebriant Poisons
Alcohol (Ethyl Alcohol), C2H5OH
Chloroform, CHCl3
Chloral Hydrate, CCl3CH(OH)2
Petroleum (Rock Oil)
Oil of Turpentine (Spirits of Turpentine)
Chapter XXXI. Cerebral Poisonsâ€”Continued
Datura Alba and Datura Fastuosa
Atropa Belladonna (Deadly Night-Shade)
Cannabis Sativa or Indica
Chapter XXXII. Spinal Poisons
Strychnos Nux Vomica (Kuchila)
Physostigmatis Semina (Calabar Bne)
Gelsemium Sempervirens or Nitidum (Yellow or Carolina Jessamine or Jasmine.)
Chapter XXXIII. Cardiac Poisons
Nicotiana Tabacum (Tobacco, Tambaku)
Digitalis Purpurea (Digitalis or Foxglove)
Nerium Odorum (White or Sweet-Scented Oleander, Kaner)
Cerbera Thevetia or Thevetia Neriifolia (Exile or Yellow Oleander, Pila Kaner.)
Aconitum Ferox ( Aconite, Vachhanag or Bish.
Hydrocyanic Acid (Prussic Acid), H C N
Chapter XXXIV. Asphyxiants (Irrespirable Gases)
Carbon Dioxide (Carbonic Acid Gas, Carbonic Anhydride), CO2
Carbon Monoxide (Carbonic Oxide Gas), CO
Chapter XXXV. Peripheral (Neural) Poisons
Conium Maculatum (Spotted Hemlock)
Appendix I: Orders Pertaining to Medico-Legal Work
Dying Declarations
from Police Regulations
Appendix II: Special Rules of Evidence
Medical Evidence in Criminal Cases
Appendix III: Questions to Be Put to Medical Witnesses
No. I. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Suspected Poisoning After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body
No. II. Questions That May Be Put to A Non-Professional Witness in a Case of Suspected Poisoning
If Death Occurred
No. III. Questions Which May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Death by Wounds or Blows After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body
No. IV. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Infanticide After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body
No. V. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Death by Hanging or Strangulation
No. VI. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a case of Supposed Death by Drowning, After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body
No. VII. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Alleged Rape
No VIII. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in Case of Suspected Insanity
No. IX. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Alleged Causing Miscarriage
No. X. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Grievous Hurt
No. XI. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Death from the Rupture of Spleen
Appendix IV: Forms for Medico-Legal Reports
Letter Requesting Civil Surgeon to Examine and Report Injuries to a Wounded Person
Abstract in the Vernacular of Report of Medical Officer's Examination to Be Made Over to the Constable Accompanying the Injured Person
Police Form No. 33. United Provinces Police
The Superintendent of Police
Appendix V: Rules for Transmission of Substances for Analysis to the Chemical Examiner and Government Analyst, United Provinces, and to the Imperial Serologist to the Government of India, Calcutta
Rules for Civil Surgeons
Rules for Dispatch of Articles to the Imperial Serologist to the Government of India, Calcutta
Appendix VI: Statement of the Conditions of Medico-Legal Inquiry in India As Compared With Such Enquiry in England
Appendix VII: Indian Evidence Act
Appendix VIII: the Code of Criminal Procedure
The Powers of Police to Investigate
Lunatics
Appendix IX: the Indian Penal Code
Appendix X: Forms Required By the Indian Lunacyact, 1912
Application for Reception Order
Statement of Particulars
Appendix XI: the Hippocratic Oath and the Vedic Principles of Medicine
Appendix XII: the Poisons Act ( Act No.I.), 1904
And the Rules in the United Provinces of Agra and OUDH
The Rules Regarding Poisons in the United Provinces of Agra and OUDH
Appendix XIII: Books of Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 1920
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225364