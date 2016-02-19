A Text-Book of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology

Table of Contents



Introduction

Preface

Section I: Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology

Chapter I. Legal Procedure in Criminal Courts

Legal Procedure A T an Inquest

Criminal Courts and Their Powers

Kinds of Witnesses

Rules for Giving Evidence

Chapter II. Personal Identity

1. Age

2. Sex

3. Race

4. Complexion and Features

5. Hair

6. Anthropometry

7. Foot Prints

8. Deformities

9. Scars

10. Tatto-Marks

11. Occupation Marks

12. Handwriting

13. Clothes and Ornaments

14. Speech and Voice

15. Gait

16. Tricks of Manner and Habit

17. Mental Power, Memory and Education

18. Amount of Illumination Required for Identification

Chapter III. Post-Mortem Examination (Autopsy)

External Examination

Internal Examination

Head

Thorax

Abdomen

Examination of Decomposed Bodies

Examination of Mutilated Bodies or Fragments

Chapter IV. Exhumation

Rules for Exhumation

The Time of Exhumation

Report

Chapter V. Examination of Blood and Seminal Stains, and of Hair

Blood-Stains

Substances Resembling Blood-Stains

Seminal Stains

Hair

Chapter VI. Death in Its Medico-Legal Aspect

Modes of Death

Syncope

Asphyxia

Coma

Sudden Death

Signs of Death

Chapter VII. Deaths from Asphyxia

Hanging

Strangulation

Drowning

Chapter VIII. Death from Starvation, Cold and Heat

Starvation

Cold

Chapter IX. Death from Burns, Scalds, Lightning, and Electricity

Burns and Scalds

Lightning

Chapter X. Mechanical Injuries

Contusions

Wounds

Chapter XI. The Medico-Legal Aspect of Wounds

Examination of the Injured Person

Causes of Death from Wounds

Which of the Several Injuries Caused Death?

The Power of Volitional Acts in A Victim After Receiving the Fatal Injury

Difference Between Wounds Inflicted During Life or After Death

Difference Between Suicidal Homicidal and Accidental Wounds

Chapter XII. Regional Injuries

Head

Face

Neck

Spine and Spinal Cord

Chest

Abdomen

Muscles

Bones

Dislocations

Chapter XIII. Impotence and Sterility

Questions Relating to Impotence and Sterility

Causes in the Male

Causes in the Female

Chapter XIV. Virginity, Pregnancy and Delivery

Virginity

Signs of Virginity

Pregnancy

Signs of Pregnancy

Subjective Signs

Objective Signs

Delivery

Signs of Delivery

Chapter XV. Legitimacy

Medico-Legal Points

Chapter XVI. Rape and Unnatural Offenses

Rape

Examination of the Victim

Accidents Following Rape

Examination of the Accused

Medico-Legal Questions

Unnatural Offenses

Sodomy

Examination of the Passive Agent

Examination of the Habitual Passive Agent

Examination of the Active Agent

Tribadism

Bestiality

Chapter XVII. Miscarriage and FÅ“ticide

Classification of Miscarriage

Natural Miscarriage

Artificial Miscarriage

Means to Induce Criminal Abortion

Accidents from Criminal Abortion

Evidence of Miscarriage

Development of the FÅ“tus At Different Periods of Gestation

Distinction Between Natural and Criminal Abortion

Chapter XVIII. Infanticide

I. Was the Child Still-Born or Dead-Born?

II. Was the Child Born Alive?

III. If Born Alive, How Long Did it Survive the Birth?

IV. What was the Cause of Death?

Chapter XIX. Insanity and its Medico-Legal Aspect

Causes of Insanity

Indications of Insanity

Amentia

Dementia (Fatuity)

Mania

Diagnosis of Insanity

Feigned Insanity

The Restraint of the Insane

Civil Responsibility

Chapter XX. Life Assurance

Forms of Policy

The Medical Examiner

Medical Examination of a Proposer

Opinion

The Medical Referee

The Proof of Death

Chapter XXI. Law in Relation to Medical Men

Privileges of Registered Practitioners

Duties of a Physician

Physician's Responsibility in Criminal Matters

Duties of a Patient

Malpraxis

Responsibility of a Medical Man for Negligent Acts of Nurses or Students

Malingering or Feigned Diseases

Fitness for Government Service

Wills

Section II.â€”Toxicology

Chapter XXII. Poisons and Their Medico-Legal Aspect

Classification of Poisons

Action of Poisons

Causes Modifying the Action of Poisons

Diagnosis of Poisoning

A. Post-Mortem Appearances

B. Chemical Analysis

C. Experiments on Animals

D. Moral Evidence

The Duty of a Medical Man in Cases of Suspected Poisoning

Treatment in Cases of Poisoning

Chapter XXIII. Corrosive Poisons

I. Mineral Acids

II. Organic Acids. Oxalic Acid (Acid of Sugar), H2, C2 O4 2H2O

III. Alkalies

Chapter XXIV. Irritant Poisons

I. Non-Metallic Poisons

Chlorine

Bromine

Chapter XXV. Irritant Poisons, Contd

II. Metallic Poisons

Compounds of Arsenic

Proprietary Articles Containing Arsenic

Antimony

Mercury (Para)

Compounds of Mercury

Copper (Tamba)

Lead (Shisha.)

Zinc (Jasat.)

Bismuth

Silver (Chandi)

Chromium

Potassium

Aluminium

Magnesium

Barium

Nickel and Cobalt

Osmium

Chapter XXVI. Irritant Poisons, (Continued)

I. Vegetable Poisons

Scammony

Kaladanaseeds

Cuscuta Reflexa (Akasbel)

Jatropha Curcas (Physicnut, Jangli Arandi)

Jatropha Urens

Urginea Scilla

Gloriosa Superba (Carihari, Khadiyanag)

Arum Maculatum (Lords and Ladies, Cuckoo-Pint, Wake-Robin, the Parson in the Pulpit)

Argemone Mexicana (Pila Dhatura, Darudi)

Moringa Pterygosperma (Shajna, Sharagava)

Sapindas Trifoliatus (Rhitha)

Chapter XXVII. Irritant Poisons

II. Animal Poisons

Snakes

Poisonous Insects

Poisonous Animal Food

Botulism or Allantiasis

Fishpoisoning

Poisoning by Milk and its Products

Chapter XXVIII. Irritant Poisons

C. Mechanical (Vulnerant) Poisons

Powdered Glass

Diamond Dust

Needles

Chopped Animal Hair

Vegetable Hairs

Chapter XXIX. Neurotic Poisons. Poisons Affecting the Brain (Cerebral, Narcotic).

A. Somniferous Poisons

Chapter XXX. Cerebral Poisonsâ€”(Continued)

B. Inebriant Poisons

Alcohol (Ethyl Alcohol), C2H5OH

Chloroform, CHCl3

Chloral Hydrate, CCl3CH(OH)2

Petroleum (Rock Oil)

Oil of Turpentine (Spirits of Turpentine)

Chapter XXXI. Cerebral Poisonsâ€”Continued

Datura Alba and Datura Fastuosa

Atropa Belladonna (Deadly Night-Shade)

Cannabis Sativa or Indica

Chapter XXXII. Spinal Poisons

Strychnos Nux Vomica (Kuchila)

Physostigmatis Semina (Calabar Bne)

Gelsemium Sempervirens or Nitidum (Yellow or Carolina Jessamine or Jasmine.)

Chapter XXXIII. Cardiac Poisons

Nicotiana Tabacum (Tobacco, Tambaku)

Digitalis Purpurea (Digitalis or Foxglove)

Nerium Odorum (White or Sweet-Scented Oleander, Kaner)

Cerbera Thevetia or Thevetia Neriifolia (Exile or Yellow Oleander, Pila Kaner.)

Aconitum Ferox ( Aconite, Vachhanag or Bish.

Hydrocyanic Acid (Prussic Acid), H C N

Chapter XXXIV. Asphyxiants (Irrespirable Gases)

Carbon Dioxide (Carbonic Acid Gas, Carbonic Anhydride), CO2

Carbon Monoxide (Carbonic Oxide Gas), CO

Chapter XXXV. Peripheral (Neural) Poisons

Conium Maculatum (Spotted Hemlock)

Appendix I: Orders Pertaining to Medico-Legal Work

Dying Declarations

from Police Regulations

Appendix II: Special Rules of Evidence

Medical Evidence in Criminal Cases

Appendix III: Questions to Be Put to Medical Witnesses

No. I. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Suspected Poisoning After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body

No. II. Questions That May Be Put to A Non-Professional Witness in a Case of Suspected Poisoning

If Death Occurred

No. III. Questions Which May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Death by Wounds or Blows After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body

No. IV. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Infanticide After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body

No. V. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Supposed Death by Hanging or Strangulation

No. VI. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a case of Supposed Death by Drowning, After Post-Mortem Examination of the Body

No. VII. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Alleged Rape

No VIII. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in Case of Suspected Insanity

No. IX. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Alleged Causing Miscarriage

No. X. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Grievous Hurt

No. XI. Questions That May Be Put to a Medical Witness in a Case of Death from the Rupture of Spleen

Appendix IV: Forms for Medico-Legal Reports

Letter Requesting Civil Surgeon to Examine and Report Injuries to a Wounded Person

Abstract in the Vernacular of Report of Medical Officer's Examination to Be Made Over to the Constable Accompanying the Injured Person

Police Form No. 33. United Provinces Police

The Superintendent of Police

Appendix V: Rules for Transmission of Substances for Analysis to the Chemical Examiner and Government Analyst, United Provinces, and to the Imperial Serologist to the Government of India, Calcutta

Rules for Civil Surgeons

Rules for Dispatch of Articles to the Imperial Serologist to the Government of India, Calcutta

Appendix VI: Statement of the Conditions of Medico-Legal Inquiry in India As Compared With Such Enquiry in England

Appendix VII: Indian Evidence Act

Appendix VIII: the Code of Criminal Procedure

The Powers of Police to Investigate

Lunatics

Appendix IX: the Indian Penal Code

Appendix X: Forms Required By the Indian Lunacyact, 1912

Application for Reception Order

Statement of Particulars

Appendix XI: the Hippocratic Oath and the Vedic Principles of Medicine

Appendix XII: the Poisons Act ( Act No.I.), 1904

And the Rules in the United Provinces of Agra and OUDH

The Rules Regarding Poisons in the United Provinces of Agra and OUDH

Appendix XIII: Books of Reference

Index

