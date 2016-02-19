A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200323, 9781483225357

A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology

1st Edition

Authors: R. W. Fairbrother
eBook ISBN: 9781483225357
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1937
Page Count: 442
Description

A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology provides information pertinent to the medical aspects of bacteriology. This book presents the biological relationship of allied organisms.

Organized into three parts encompassing 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the salient features of the development of bacteriology. This text then explores the food requirements of the bacteria as well as the elements necessary for the synthesis of the bacterial protoplasm. Other chapters consider the numerous and complex factors involved in the reproduction of bacteria. This book discusses as well the presence of antitoxins in the serum of an individual, which is an indication of increased resistance to infection with the homologous organism. The final chapter deals with serological reactions that are most widely used, including agglutination, precipitation, and complement-fixation.

This book is a valuable resource for medical students, physicists, bacteriologists, chemists, biochemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I General Bacteriology

I. Historical Survey

II. The Morphology of Bacteria

III. The Biology of Bacteria

Iv. The Cultivation of Bacteria

V. The Multiplication of Bacteria

VI. The Destruction of Bacteria

VII. Infection

VIII. Immunity

IX. Antigens, Antibodies and their Reactions

X. Hypersensitiveness: Anaphylaxis, Idiosyncrasy and Allergy

XI. The Classification of Bacteria

XII. Bacteriology and Medicine

Part II Systematic Bacteriology

XIII. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus and Sarcina

XIV. Streptococcus

XV. Pneumococcus: Pneumonia

XVI. Neisseria: Gonorrhoea: Meningitis

XVII. Organisms of the Coli-Typhoid-Dysentery Group: Genus Bacterium

XVIII. The Friedlander Groupa and Genus Proteus

XIX. Pasteurella: Plague

XX. Brucella: Undulant Fever: Tularaemia

XXI. Plemophilus and Associated Organisms: Whooping-Cough

XXII. Corynebacterium: Diphtheria

XXIII. Mycobacterium: Tuberculosis: Leprosy

XXIV. Vibrio: Cholera: Spirillum

XXV. Pfeifferella: Glanders: Melioidosis

XXVI. Actinomyces: Actinomycosis: Madura Disease

XXVII. Bacillus: Anthrax

XXVIII. Clostridium: Tetanus: Gas Gangrene: Botulism

XXIX. Miscellaneous Genera: Pseudomonas: Lactobacillus: Fusiformis

XXX. SpirochæTes: Syphilis: Yaws: Weil's Disease: Seven-Day Fever: Relapsing Fever: Vincent's Angina

XXXI. Filterable Viruses

XXXII. The Rickettsle

XXXIII. Bacteriophage

XXXIV. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Shellfish

Part III General Technique

XXXV. The Microscope: Staining Methods

XXXVI. The Preparation of Culture Media

XXXVII. Serological Technique

Index

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225357

About the Author

R. W. Fairbrother

