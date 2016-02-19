A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology provides information pertinent to the medical aspects of bacteriology. This book presents the biological relationship of allied organisms.

Organized into three parts encompassing 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the salient features of the development of bacteriology. This text then explores the food requirements of the bacteria as well as the elements necessary for the synthesis of the bacterial protoplasm. Other chapters consider the numerous and complex factors involved in the reproduction of bacteria. This book discusses as well the presence of antitoxins in the serum of an individual, which is an indication of increased resistance to infection with the homologous organism. The final chapter deals with serological reactions that are most widely used, including agglutination, precipitation, and complement-fixation.

This book is a valuable resource for medical students, physicists, bacteriologists, chemists, biochemists, and research workers.