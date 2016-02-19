A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology
1st Edition
Description
A Text-Book of Medical Bacteriology provides information pertinent to the medical aspects of bacteriology. This book presents the biological relationship of allied organisms.
Organized into three parts encompassing 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the salient features of the development of bacteriology. This text then explores the food requirements of the bacteria as well as the elements necessary for the synthesis of the bacterial protoplasm. Other chapters consider the numerous and complex factors involved in the reproduction of bacteria. This book discusses as well the presence of antitoxins in the serum of an individual, which is an indication of increased resistance to infection with the homologous organism. The final chapter deals with serological reactions that are most widely used, including agglutination, precipitation, and complement-fixation.
This book is a valuable resource for medical students, physicists, bacteriologists, chemists, biochemists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I General Bacteriology
I. Historical Survey
II. The Morphology of Bacteria
III. The Biology of Bacteria
Iv. The Cultivation of Bacteria
V. The Multiplication of Bacteria
VI. The Destruction of Bacteria
VII. Infection
VIII. Immunity
IX. Antigens, Antibodies and their Reactions
X. Hypersensitiveness: Anaphylaxis, Idiosyncrasy and Allergy
XI. The Classification of Bacteria
XII. Bacteriology and Medicine
Part II Systematic Bacteriology
XIII. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus and Sarcina
XIV. Streptococcus
XV. Pneumococcus: Pneumonia
XVI. Neisseria: Gonorrhoea: Meningitis
XVII. Organisms of the Coli-Typhoid-Dysentery Group: Genus Bacterium
XVIII. The Friedlander Groupa and Genus Proteus
XIX. Pasteurella: Plague
XX. Brucella: Undulant Fever: Tularaemia
XXI. Plemophilus and Associated Organisms: Whooping-Cough
XXII. Corynebacterium: Diphtheria
XXIII. Mycobacterium: Tuberculosis: Leprosy
XXIV. Vibrio: Cholera: Spirillum
XXV. Pfeifferella: Glanders: Melioidosis
XXVI. Actinomyces: Actinomycosis: Madura Disease
XXVII. Bacillus: Anthrax
XXVIII. Clostridium: Tetanus: Gas Gangrene: Botulism
XXIX. Miscellaneous Genera: Pseudomonas: Lactobacillus: Fusiformis
XXX. SpirochæTes: Syphilis: Yaws: Weil's Disease: Seven-Day Fever: Relapsing Fever: Vincent's Angina
XXXI. Filterable Viruses
XXXII. The Rickettsle
XXXIII. Bacteriophage
XXXIV. Bacteriology of Water, Milk and Shellfish
Part III General Technique
XXXV. The Microscope: Staining Methods
XXXVI. The Preparation of Culture Media
XXXVII. Serological Technique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
- Published:
- 1st January 1937
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225357