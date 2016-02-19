A Territorial Antelope: The Uganda Waterbuck discusses anatomical, physiological, and behavioral organization from birth to death of waterbuck. Comprised of 12 chapters, the book focuses on the function and cause of the waterbuck’s territorial behavior.

After an introduction to the classification, distribution, and origins of waterbuck, the book discusses the topography, geology, vegetation, fauna, and methods of evaluation of this species. The following chapters focus on the biological aspects of waterbuck, including its growth and senescence; reproduction and reproductive behavior; and parturition and maternal behavior. The book also deals with the role of food supply and habitat preference in population density and survival of waterbuck. Discussions on the activity rhythm, movement, reaction to predators, and relationships with other species of waterbuck are also included. The concluding chapters describe the diverse and complex social organization of this animal. These chapters also cover the territorial concepts and function, territorial boundaries, and repression of aggression behavior of waterbuck. This book is an invaluable source for biologists, researchers, teachers, and students who wish to gain insights on the mechanisms of territorial behavior.