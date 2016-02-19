A Systems View of Planning
2nd Edition
Towards a Theory of the Urban and Regional Planning Process
Description
A Systems View Of Planning: Towards A Theory of the Urban and Regional Planning sets out to be a special kind of theory of the process known as town and regional planning, which is based upon the broader theory of General Systems and its allied field of Cybernetics. Because of this, the content of the book differs considerably from what most town planners think of as relevant to the subject. The book begins with physical change and human ecology, and then moves on to systems and planning, its goals, projecting the future of the system, operational models and their underlying theories, and management and planning. The book appeals to planners, architects, and city engineers, especially those who wish to learn or make a study on the systems view of planning, its different theories and methods, its possible future, and its many applications in designing and improving towns and cities.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Physical Change and Human Ecology
2. What is Planning?
3. Systems
4. Planning as a Conceptual System
5. On Space and Spatial Planning
6. Goals
7. Projecting the System: What is the Future?
8. Models
9. Some Operational Models and Their Underlying Theories
10. Modeling "The Whole System"
11. Evaluation
12. A Spatial Method for Regional Planning
13. Satisfaction or Optimization? The Bounds of Rationality
14. Management and Planning
15. Plan or Program?
16. A Mixed-Programming Strategy
Note on Mathematics
Glossary
Index
