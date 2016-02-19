A Systems View of Planning - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080206257, 9781483139388

A Systems View of Planning

2nd Edition

Towards a Theory of the Urban and Regional Planning Process

Authors: George Chadwick
eBook ISBN: 9781483139388
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 448
Description

A Systems View Of Planning: Towards A Theory of the Urban and Regional Planning sets out to be a special kind of theory of the process known as town and regional planning, which is based upon the broader theory of General Systems and its allied field of Cybernetics. Because of this, the content of the book differs considerably from what most town planners think of as relevant to the subject. The book begins with physical change and human ecology, and then moves on to systems and planning, its goals, projecting the future of the system, operational models and their underlying theories, and management and planning. The book appeals to planners, architects, and city engineers, especially those who wish to learn or make a study on the systems view of planning, its different theories and methods, its possible future, and its many applications in designing and improving towns and cities.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Physical Change and Human Ecology

2. What is Planning?

3. Systems

4. Planning as a Conceptual System

5. On Space and Spatial Planning

6. Goals

7. Projecting the System: What is the Future?

8. Models

9. Some Operational Models and Their Underlying Theories

10. Modeling "The Whole System"

11. Evaluation

12. A Spatial Method for Regional Planning

13. Satisfaction or Optimization? The Bounds of Rationality

14. Management and Planning

15. Plan or Program?

16. A Mixed-Programming Strategy

Note on Mathematics

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139388

About the Author

George Chadwick

Ratings and Reviews

