A Systematic Catalogue of Eight Scale Insect Families (Hemiptera: Coccoidea) of the World
1st Edition
Aclerdidae, Asterolecaniidae, Beesoniidae, Carayonemidae, Conchaspididae, Dactylopiidae, Kerriidae and Lecanodiaspididae
A Systematic Catalogue of Soft-Scale Insects is a synthesis and catalogue of all the information published on eight families of scale insects (Hemiptera: Coccoidea) worldwide from 1758 to the present. Data is provided on their correct scientific names, common names, synonyms, taxonomy, host plants, distribution, natural enemies, biology, and economic importance.
This book will be a valuable compendium of biological and systematic information for zoologists, entomologists, crop protection specialists, quarantine officers, students studying entomology and related disciplines, and others who require information about scale insects for research and control projects.
- Aclerdidae - 57 species in 5 genera
- Asterolecaniidae - 229 species in 21 genera
- Beesoniidae - 15 species in 6 genera
- Carayonemidae - 4 species in 4 genera
- Conchaspididae - 29 species in 4 genera
- Dactylopiidae - 10 species in 1 genus
- Kerriidae - 97 species in 9 genera
- Lecanodiaspididae - 82 species in 12 genera
Zoologists, entomologists, crop protection specialists, quarantine officers, students studying entomology and related disciplines, and others who require information about scale insects for research and control projects
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Statistics
Aclerdidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Asterolecaniidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Beesoniidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Carayonemidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Conchaspididae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Dactylopiidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Kerriidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Lecanodiaspididae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 13th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528360
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465319
Yair Ben-Dov
Department of Entomology, Agricultural Research Organization, The Volcanic Center, Bet Dagen, Israel