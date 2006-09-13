A Systematic Catalogue of Eight Scale Insect Families (Hemiptera: Coccoidea) of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528360, 9780080465319

A Systematic Catalogue of Eight Scale Insect Families (Hemiptera: Coccoidea) of the World

1st Edition

Aclerdidae, Asterolecaniidae, Beesoniidae, Carayonemidae, Conchaspididae, Dactylopiidae, Kerriidae and Lecanodiaspididae

Authors: Yair Ben-Dov
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528360
eBook ISBN: 9780080465319
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th September 2006
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20400.00
15300.00
14280.00
15300.00
16320.00
15300.00
15300.00
16320.00
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
225.44
157.81
157.81
157.81
180.35
157.81
157.81
180.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Systematic Catalogue of Soft-Scale Insects is a synthesis and catalogue of all the information published on eight families of scale insects (Hemiptera: Coccoidea) worldwide from 1758 to the present. Data is provided on their correct scientific names, common names, synonyms, taxonomy, host plants, distribution, natural enemies, biology, and economic importance.

This book will be a valuable compendium of biological and systematic information for zoologists, entomologists, crop protection specialists, quarantine officers, students studying entomology and related disciplines, and others who require information about scale insects for research and control projects.

Key Features

  • Aclerdidae - 57 species in 5 genera
  • Asterolecaniidae - 229 species in 21 genera
  • Beesoniidae - 15 species in 6 genera
  • Carayonemidae - 4 species in 4 genera
  • Conchaspididae - 29 species in 4 genera
  • Dactylopiidae - 10 species in 1 genus
  • Kerriidae - 97 species in 9 genera
  • Lecanodiaspididae - 82 species in 12 genera

Readership

Zoologists, entomologists, crop protection specialists, quarantine officers, students studying entomology and related disciplines, and others who require information about scale insects for research and control projects

Table of Contents

Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Statistics
Aclerdidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Asterolecaniidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Beesoniidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Carayonemidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Conchaspididae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Dactylopiidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Kerriidae
Catalogue
References
Indexes
Lecanodiaspididae
Catalogue
References
Indexes

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528360
eBook ISBN:
9780080465319

About the Author

Yair Ben-Dov

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Entomology, Agricultural Research Organization, The Volcanic Center, Bet Dagen, Israel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.