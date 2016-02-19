A Synopsis of Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200309, 9781483225333

A Synopsis of Physiology

1st Edition

Authors: A. Rendle Short C. I. Ham
eBook ISBN: 9781483225333
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1927
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Synopsis of Physiology provides a summary of what is known about human physiology. This book is composed of 24 chapters that describe the histology and normal function of various human body parts. After a brief survey of the chemistry of some macromolecules, this book goes on describing the function of blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, heart, circulator, digestive and respiratory systems, and alimentary canal. Other chapters consider other body part, including internal organs, the endocrine gland, bone, skin, muscle, nerve, spinal cord, and brain. The remaining chapters discuss the normal function of the autonomic nervous system, sense organs, and reproductive organs. This book is of value to physiologists, medical practitioners, and medical students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I.—Chemistry

Chapter II.—Blood, Lymph, and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Chapter III.—The Heart

Chapter IV.—The Circulation

Chapter V.—The Respiratory System

Chapter VI.—Voice

Chapter VII.—Movements of the Alimentary Canal

Chapter VIII.—The Digestive System

Chapter IX.—The Endocrine Glands

Chapter X.—The Spleen

Chapter XI.—The Kidney and Excretion of Urine

Chapter XII.—Metabolism. Diet. Growth. The Liver

Chapter XIII.—Bone

Chapter XIV.—Skin, Body Temperature

Chapter XV.—Muscle

Chapter XVI.—Nerve

Chapter XVII.—The Spinal Cord

Chapter XVIII.—The Brain

Chapter XIX.—Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter XX.—Smell and Taste

Chapter XXI.—Hearing and Equilibration

Chapter XXII.—Sight

Chapter XXIII.—Cutaneous, Muscular, and Visceral Sensation

Chapter XXIV.—Reproduction

Index


Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2027
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225333

About the Author

A. Rendle Short

C. I. Ham

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.