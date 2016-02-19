A Synopsis of Physiology
A Synopsis of Physiology provides a summary of what is known about human physiology. This book is composed of 24 chapters that describe the histology and normal function of various human body parts. After a brief survey of the chemistry of some macromolecules, this book goes on describing the function of blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, heart, circulator, digestive and respiratory systems, and alimentary canal. Other chapters consider other body part, including internal organs, the endocrine gland, bone, skin, muscle, nerve, spinal cord, and brain. The remaining chapters discuss the normal function of the autonomic nervous system, sense organs, and reproductive organs. This book is of value to physiologists, medical practitioners, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I.—Chemistry
Chapter II.—Blood, Lymph, and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter III.—The Heart
Chapter IV.—The Circulation
Chapter V.—The Respiratory System
Chapter VI.—Voice
Chapter VII.—Movements of the Alimentary Canal
Chapter VIII.—The Digestive System
Chapter IX.—The Endocrine Glands
Chapter X.—The Spleen
Chapter XI.—The Kidney and Excretion of Urine
Chapter XII.—Metabolism. Diet. Growth. The Liver
Chapter XIII.—Bone
Chapter XIV.—Skin, Body Temperature
Chapter XV.—Muscle
Chapter XVI.—Nerve
Chapter XVII.—The Spinal Cord
Chapter XVIII.—The Brain
Chapter XIX.—Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter XX.—Smell and Taste
Chapter XXI.—Hearing and Equilibration
Chapter XXII.—Sight
Chapter XXIII.—Cutaneous, Muscular, and Visceral Sensation
Chapter XXIV.—Reproduction
Index
