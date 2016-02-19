A Synopsis of Physiology provides a summary of what is known about human physiology. This book is composed of 24 chapters that describe the histology and normal function of various human body parts. After a brief survey of the chemistry of some macromolecules, this book goes on describing the function of blood, lymph, cerebrospinal fluid, heart, circulator, digestive and respiratory systems, and alimentary canal. Other chapters consider other body part, including internal organs, the endocrine gland, bone, skin, muscle, nerve, spinal cord, and brain. The remaining chapters discuss the normal function of the autonomic nervous system, sense organs, and reproductive organs. This book is of value to physiologists, medical practitioners, and medical students.