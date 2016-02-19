A Synopsis of Physiology
4th Edition
Description
A Synopsis of Physiology, Fourth Edition presents an overview of modern physiology, particularly human physiology. This book focuses on the systems and functions of the different organs of the human body. Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the amino acids of physiological importance and amino acids entering into proteins. This text then examines the significant functions of body fluids, including, nutritive, respiratory, excretory, maintenance of water content of the tissues, regulation of temperature, and transmission of regulators and protective agents. Other chapters consider the physiology of the heart. This book discusses as well the components of blood pressure, namely, systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse pressure. The final chapter deals with the male and female generative apparatus. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians and practitioners who wish to keep abreast of human and clinical physiology. Readers who are interested in human physiology will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I.—Structure and Function
Chapter II.—Blood, Lymph, and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter III.—The Heart
Chapter IV.—The Circulation
Chapter V.—The Respiratory System
Chapter VI.—Voice
Chapter VII.—Movements of the Alimentary Canal
Chapter VIII.—The Digestive System
Chapter IX.—The Endocrine Glands
Chapter X.—The Structure and System
Chapter XI.—The Kidney and Excretion Of Urine
Chapter XII.—Metabolism
Chapter XIII.—Diet and Growth
Chapter XIV.—The Liver
Chapter XV.—Bone
Chapter XVI.—Skin, Body Temperature
Chapter XVII.—Muscle
Chapter XVIII.—Nerve
Chapter XIX.—The Spinal Cord
Chapter XX.—The Brain
Chapter XXI.—Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter XXII.—Smell and Taste
Chapter XXIII.—Hearing
Chapter XXIV.—Sight
Chapter XXV.—Cutaneous, Muscular, and Visceral Sensation
Chapter XXVI.—Reproduction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2048
- Published:
- 1st January 1948
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195445