A Synopsis of Physiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781483167961, 9781483195445

A Synopsis of Physiology

4th Edition

Authors: A. Rendle Short C. L. G. Pratt C. C. N. Vass
eBook ISBN: 9781483195445
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 356
Description

A Synopsis of Physiology, Fourth Edition presents an overview of modern physiology, particularly human physiology. This book focuses on the systems and functions of the different organs of the human body. Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the amino acids of physiological importance and amino acids entering into proteins. This text then examines the significant functions of body fluids, including, nutritive, respiratory, excretory, maintenance of water content of the tissues, regulation of temperature, and transmission of regulators and protective agents. Other chapters consider the physiology of the heart. This book discusses as well the components of blood pressure, namely, systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse pressure. The final chapter deals with the male and female generative apparatus. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians and practitioners who wish to keep abreast of human and clinical physiology. Readers who are interested in human physiology will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I.—Structure and Function

Chapter II.—Blood, Lymph, and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Chapter III.—The Heart

Chapter IV.—The Circulation

Chapter V.—The Respiratory System

Chapter VI.—Voice

Chapter VII.—Movements of the Alimentary Canal

Chapter VIII.—The Digestive System

Chapter IX.—The Endocrine Glands

Chapter X.—The Structure and System

Chapter XI.—The Kidney and Excretion Of Urine

Chapter XII.—Metabolism

Chapter XIII.—Diet and Growth

Chapter XIV.—The Liver

Chapter XV.—Bone

Chapter XVI.—Skin, Body Temperature

Chapter XVII.—Muscle

Chapter XVIII.—Nerve

Chapter XIX.—The Spinal Cord

Chapter XX.—The Brain

Chapter XXI.—Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter XXII.—Smell and Taste

Chapter XXIII.—Hearing

Chapter XXIV.—Sight

Chapter XXV.—Cutaneous, Muscular, and Visceral Sensation

Chapter XXVI.—Reproduction

Index

