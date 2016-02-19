A Synopsis of Physiology, Fourth Edition presents an overview of modern physiology, particularly human physiology. This book focuses on the systems and functions of the different organs of the human body. Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the amino acids of physiological importance and amino acids entering into proteins. This text then examines the significant functions of body fluids, including, nutritive, respiratory, excretory, maintenance of water content of the tissues, regulation of temperature, and transmission of regulators and protective agents. Other chapters consider the physiology of the heart. This book discusses as well the components of blood pressure, namely, systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and pulse pressure. The final chapter deals with the male and female generative apparatus. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians and practitioners who wish to keep abreast of human and clinical physiology. Readers who are interested in human physiology will also find this book useful.