A Synopsis of Ophthalmology, Third Edition provides a comprehensive view of the fundamental aspects of ophthalmology. This book discusses the important practical points in clinical ophthalmology, with emphasis on eye diseases. Organized into 28 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the systematic routine for the examination of every ophthalmic patient. This text then discusses the seven distinct clinical variations of acute conjunctivitis, namely, simple acute conjunctivitis, mucopurulent conjunctivitis, purulent conjunctivitis, ophthalmia neonatorum, membranous conjunctivitis, phylctenular conjunctivitis, and photophthalmia. Other chapters consider the treatment of glaucoma, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, and antibiotics. This book discusses as well the advances in surgical techniques, particularly cryo-probe and laser-beam techniques. The final chapter deals with the various techniques of slit-lamp examination, including diffuse illumination, direct focal illumination, retro-illumination, specular reflection, and sclerotic scatter. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists. Medical students, general practitioners, and post-graduate students who are about to take a diploma in ophthalmology will also find this book useful.

I. The Routine Examination of An Ophthalmic Patient

II. Diseases of the Conjunctiva: The Anatomy and Physiology of the Normal Conjunctiva-Acute and Chronic Conjunctivitis-Ophthalmia Nodosum-Syndrome Conjunctivitis-Pemphigus-Tuberculosis of the Conjunctiva-Syphilis of the Conjunctiva-Degenerative Changes-Conjunctival Cyst-Tumours of Conjunctiva-Conjunctival Wounds-Conjunctival Burns

III. Diseases of the Cornea: Anatomy and Physiology;Pathology; Classification-Ulcerations-Infiltration-Virus Disease-Degeneration-Dystrophies-Congenital Abnormalities-Wounds of the Cornea

IV. Drugs Affecting Intra-Ocular Muscles

V. Diseases of the Uveal Tract: Anatomy. General Remarks On Uveal Inflammation-Diseases of the Iris: Acute Iritis; Congenital Abnormalities of the Iris; Cysts of the Iris; Degenerations of the Iris-Diseases of the Ciliary Body-Diseases of the Choroid; Congenital Abnormalities; Inflammations of the Choroid; Degenerations of the Choroid-Detachment of the Choroid

VI. Diseases of the Retina: Anatomy; Classification-Vascular Lesions-Retinopathies-Retiniti-Degeneration-The Phakomatoses-Toxic Amblyopia-Traumatic Lesion-Retinal Detachment-Retrolental Fibroplasia

VII. Diseases of the Sclera: Anatomy-Episcleritis-Scleritis-Scleromalacia Perforans-Scleral Staphyloma-Blue Sclerotics

VIII. Diseases of the Optic Nerve: Anatomy-Inflammation-(Edema-Optic Atrophy-Congenital Abnormalitie-Injuries of the Optic Nerve

IX. Diseases of the Vitreous: Anatomy; Pathology-Opacities-Fluid Vitreous-Haemorrhage-Eales's Disease-Pus In The Vitreous-Persistent Hyaloid Artery-Injuries (Intra-Ocular Foreign Bodies)

X. Diseases of the Lens: Anatomy; Biochemistry-Cataract: Pathogenesis; Congenital Cataract;Senile Cataract; Metabolic Cataracts; Cataracts Due to Drugs; Irradiation Cataract; Secondary Cataract; Traumatic Cataract; Posterior Polar Cataract; After ' Cataract

XI. Glaucoma: Primary Glaucoma: Closed Angle Glaucoma; Glaucoma Simple. Secondary Glaucoma-Infantile Glaucoma (Buphthalmos)

XII. Diseases of the Orbit: Anatomy-Exophthalmos-Enophthalmos-Cellulitis-Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis-Orbital Periostitis-Nasal Sinusitis and Ocular Disease-Exophthalmic Goitre-Pulsating Exophthalmos-Exophthalmic Ophthalmoplegia-Orbital Tumours-Tumours of the Optic Nerve-Injuries of the Orbit

XIII. Diseases of the Eyelids: Anatomy-Inflammatory Disease-Disorders Due to Malposition of Lids-Tumours-Congenital Abnormalities of the Eyelids-Injuries of the Eyelids

XIV. Diseases of the Lacrimal Apparatus: Diseases of the Lacrimal Gland: Anatomy; Diseases of the Lacrimal Passages; Inflammations Affecting the Lacrimal Passages; Obstructions of the Lacrimal Passages

XV.. Intra-Ocular Neoplasms: Pathology-Carcinoma of the Choroid-Sarcoma of the Iris-Sarcoma of the Choroid-Sarcoma of the Ciliary Body-Glioma of the Retina

XVI. Optical Anomalies of the Eye: Hypermetropia-Myopia. Presbyopia-Astigmatism-Aphakia-Anisometropia

XVII. Anomalies of Ocular Movements: Anatomy and Physiology-Binocular Vision and Diplopia-Paralytic Strabismus-Concomitant Strabismus-Nystagmus

XVIII. Subjective Visual Disturbances: Disturbances of Visual Sensation. Disturbances of Visual Fields

XIX. Ocular Signs of General Disease

XX. Ocular Side-Effects of Systemic Medication

XXI. Contact Lenses

XXII.. The Eyes in Malnutrition

XXIII. Ophthalmic Operations

XXIV. Sympathetic Ophthalmia

XXV. Chemotherapy and Antibiotics In Eye Diseases

XXVI. Corticosteroids In Ophthalmology

XXVII.. Allergy In Ophthalmology

XXVIII. Slit-Lamp Microscopy

