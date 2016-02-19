A Synopsis of Biology
1st Edition
Description
A Synopsis of Biology summarizes the entire field of biology using a telegraphic style. The discussions are organized around seven themes: form and structure (morphology); functions (physiology); organism and environment (ecology); evolution and heredity (genetics); plant classification (systematic botany); animal classification (systematic zoology); and applications of biology (applied biology).
Comprised of seven sections, this book begins with a detailed account of the morphology of living and non-living things, followed by an assessment of the origin of life. The reader is then introduced to reproduction (vegetative, sexual, and asexual); plant and animal tissues; seeds and seedlings; and metameric segmentation. Subsequent chapters explore matter and energy; organic and inorganic compounds; dermal excretion and thermo-regulation; periodicity and seasonal phenomena; and the life of rivers and lakes. The book also examines parasitism; mating and courtship; natural, artificial, and sexual selection; cultivation of plants; and domestication of animals.
This monograph will be useful to research workers, degree students, and others interested in biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Section I.—Form and Structure (Morphology)
Chapter I.—Living and Non-Living
II.—Origin of Life
III.—Basic Patterns
IV.—The Cell
V.—Plants and Animals
VI.—Vegetative Reproduction
VII.—Asexual Reproduction
VIII.—Sexual Reproduction
IX.—Alternation of Generations
X.—Development
XL—Plant Tissues
XII.—The Alga
XIII—The Lichen
XIV.—The Fungus
XV.—The Liverwort and the Moss
XVI.—The Fern and the Club-Moss
XVII.—The Conifer and the Cycad
XVIII.—The Flowering Plant
XIX.—The Root
XX.—The Stem
XXI.—The Leaf
XXII.—The Flower
XXIII—The Fruit
XXIV.—Seeds and Seedlings
XXV.—The Protozoan
XXVI.—Animal Tissues
XXVII.—The Cœlenterate
XXVIII.—Animal Organs
XXIX.—The Echinoderm
XXX.—Worms
XXXI.—Metameric Segmentation
XXXII.—Plant-Like Animals
XXXIII.—Molluscs
XXXIV.—Amphioxus
XXXV.—Arthropods
XXXVI.—Cyclostomes
XXXVII.— The Dogfish
XXXVIII.—The Bony Fish
XXXIX.—The Amphibian
XL.—The Reptile
XLI.—The Bird
XLII.—The Mammal
XLIII.—Humanity
Section II.—Functions (Physiology)
XLIV.—Matter and Energy
XLV.—Chemical Elements
XLVI.—Inorganic Compounds
XLVII.—Organic Compounds
XLVIII.—Solutions
XLIX.—The Colloidal State
L.—Enzymes
LI.—Digestion
LII.—Absorption
LIII.—Vitamins
LIV.—Circulation
LV.—Assimilation
LVI.—External Respiration
LVII.—Internal Respiration
LVIII.—Fermentation
LIX.—Excretion
LX.—Dermal Excretion and Thermo-Regulation
LXI.—Growth
LXII.—Reproduction
LXIII.—Endocrine Control
LXIV.—Excitation
LXV.—Conduction
LXVI.—Response
Section III.—Organism and Environment (Ecology)
LXVII.—The Cosmic Background
LXVIII.—The Inorganic Environment
LXIX.—Distribution in Time: Epochs
LXX.—Periodicity and Seasonal Phenomena
LXXI.—Distribution in Space. Floras and Faunas
LXXII.—Deep Sea Life
LXXIII.—Life of the Shallow Seas
LXXIV.—Between the Tides
LXXV.—Life of Rivers and Lakes
LXXVI.—Life of Ponds
LXXVII.—The Soil
LXXVIII.—Hidden and Burrowing Organisms
LXXIX.—Herbs, Shrubs, and Trees
LXXX.—Wet and Dry Habitats
LXXXI.—Land Animals
LXXXII.—Epiphytes and Climbers
LXXXIII.—Life in the Air
LXXXIV.—Saprophytism
LXXXV.—Parasitism
LXXXVI.—Parasitic Mites and Ticks
LXXXVII.—Parasitics Insects
LXXXVIII.—Parasitic Worms
LXXXIX.—Parasitic Protozoa
XC.—Parasitic Fungi
XCI.—Disease Bacteria and Viruses
XCII.—Parasitic Flowering Plants
XCIII.—Insectivorous Plants
XCIV.—Pests and Enemies
XCV.—Food and Feeding
XCVI.—Mating and Courtship
XCVII.—Care of the Young
XCVIII.—Communities of Individuals of the Same Species
XCIX.—Communities of Individuals of Different Species
Section IV.—Evolution and Heredity (Genetics)
C—The Species
CI.—The Natural System
CII.—The Evolution Theory
CIII.—Evidence from Comparative Anatomy
CIV.—Evidence from Embryology
CV.—Evidence from Fossils
CVI.—Evidence from Physiology
CVII.—Evidence from Distribution
CVIII.—Natural Selection
CIX.—Artificial Selection
CX.—Sexual Selection
CXI.—Inheritance of Acquired Characters
CXII.—Variation
CXIII.—Mendelism
CXIV.—Neo-Mendelism
CXV.—The Physical Basis of Heredity
CXVI.—The Determination of Sex
CXVII.—Mutation
CXVIII.—Orthogenesis
Section V.—Plant Classification (Systematic Botany)
CXIX.—Algæ
CXX. Lichenes
CXXI.—Bacteria and Fungi
CXXII.—Bryophta
CXXIII.—Pteridophyte
CXXIV.—Gymnospermia
CXXV.—Glumifloræ
CXXVI.—Liliifloræ
CXXVII.—Spadicifloræ
CXXVIII.—Apetalæ
CXXIX. Polypetalæ
CXXX.—Sympetalæ
Section VI.—Animal Classification (Systematic Zoology)
CXXXI.—Protozoa
CXXXII.—Two-Layered Animals
CXXXIII. Echinodermata
CXXXIV.—Vermes=Helminthes
CXXXV. Molluscoidea
CXXXVI.—Mollusca
CXXXVII.—Arthropoda
CXXXVIII.—Pisces
CXXXIX.—Amphibia
CXL.—Reptilia
CXLI.—Aves
CXLII.—Mammalia
Section VII.—Applications of Biology (Applied Biology)
CXLIII.—Foods
CXLIV.—Drugs
CXLV.—Other Medical Applications
CXLVI.—Cultivation of Plants
CXLVII.—Domestication of Animals
CXLVIII.—Fishing and Fisheries
CXLIX.—Textiles
CL.—Other Plant Products
CLI.—Hunting and Hawking
CLII.—Other Animal Products
CLIII.—Veterinary Applications
CLIV.—Perfumery and Cosmetics
Section VIII.—The Technique of Biology (Biotechnology)
CLV.—Cultures
CLVI.—Breeding
CLVII.—Preservation
CLVIII.—Dissection
CLIX.—Microscopy
CLX.—Fine Structure Investigation
CLXI.—Fixation
CLXII.—Staining
CLXIII.—Micro-Manipulation
CLXIV.—Microtomy
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225326