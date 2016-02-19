A Synopsis of Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200293, 9781483225326

A Synopsis of Biology

1st Edition

Authors: W. B. Crow
eBook ISBN: 9781483225326
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 1072
Description

A Synopsis of Biology summarizes the entire field of biology using a telegraphic style. The discussions are organized around seven themes: form and structure (morphology); functions (physiology); organism and environment (ecology); evolution and heredity (genetics); plant classification (systematic botany); animal classification (systematic zoology); and applications of biology (applied biology).

Comprised of seven sections, this book begins with a detailed account of the morphology of living and non-living things, followed by an assessment of the origin of life. The reader is then introduced to reproduction (vegetative, sexual, and asexual); plant and animal tissues; seeds and seedlings; and metameric segmentation. Subsequent chapters explore matter and energy; organic and inorganic compounds; dermal excretion and thermo-regulation; periodicity and seasonal phenomena; and the life of rivers and lakes. The book also examines parasitism; mating and courtship; natural, artificial, and sexual selection; cultivation of plants; and domestication of animals.

This monograph will be useful to research workers, degree students, and others interested in biology.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Introduction

Section I.—Form and Structure (Morphology)

Chapter I.—Living and Non-Living

II.—Origin of Life

III.—Basic Patterns

IV.—The Cell

V.—Plants and Animals

VI.—Vegetative Reproduction

VII.—Asexual Reproduction

VIII.—Sexual Reproduction

IX.—Alternation of Generations

X.—Development

XL—Plant Tissues

XII.—The Alga

XIII—The Lichen

XIV.—The Fungus

XV.—The Liverwort and the Moss

XVI.—The Fern and the Club-Moss

XVII.—The Conifer and the Cycad

XVIII.—The Flowering Plant

XIX.—The Root

XX.—The Stem

XXI.—The Leaf

XXII.—The Flower

XXIII—The Fruit

XXIV.—Seeds and Seedlings

XXV.—The Protozoan

XXVI.—Animal Tissues

XXVII.—The Cœlenterate

XXVIII.—Animal Organs

XXIX.—The Echinoderm

XXX.—Worms

XXXI.—Metameric Segmentation

XXXII.—Plant-Like Animals

XXXIII.—Molluscs

XXXIV.—Amphioxus

XXXV.—Arthropods

XXXVI.—Cyclostomes

XXXVII.— The Dogfish

XXXVIII.—The Bony Fish

XXXIX.—The Amphibian

XL.—The Reptile

XLI.—The Bird

XLII.—The Mammal

XLIII.—Humanity

Section II.—Functions (Physiology)

XLIV.—Matter and Energy

XLV.—Chemical Elements

XLVI.—Inorganic Compounds

XLVII.—Organic Compounds

XLVIII.—Solutions

XLIX.—The Colloidal State

L.—Enzymes

LI.—Digestion

LII.—Absorption

LIII.—Vitamins

LIV.—Circulation

LV.—Assimilation

LVI.—External Respiration

LVII.—Internal Respiration

LVIII.—Fermentation

LIX.—Excretion

LX.—Dermal Excretion and Thermo-Regulation

LXI.—Growth

LXII.—Reproduction

LXIII.—Endocrine Control

LXIV.—Excitation

LXV.—Conduction

LXVI.—Response

Section III.—Organism and Environment (Ecology)

LXVII.—The Cosmic Background

LXVIII.—The Inorganic Environment

LXIX.—Distribution in Time: Epochs

LXX.—Periodicity and Seasonal Phenomena

LXXI.—Distribution in Space. Floras and Faunas

LXXII.—Deep Sea Life

LXXIII.—Life of the Shallow Seas

LXXIV.—Between the Tides

LXXV.—Life of Rivers and Lakes

LXXVI.—Life of Ponds

LXXVII.—The Soil

LXXVIII.—Hidden and Burrowing Organisms

LXXIX.—Herbs, Shrubs, and Trees

LXXX.—Wet and Dry Habitats

LXXXI.—Land Animals

LXXXII.—Epiphytes and Climbers

LXXXIII.—Life in the Air

LXXXIV.—Saprophytism

LXXXV.—Parasitism

LXXXVI.—Parasitic Mites and Ticks

LXXXVII.—Parasitics Insects

LXXXVIII.—Parasitic Worms

LXXXIX.—Parasitic Protozoa

XC.—Parasitic Fungi

XCI.—Disease Bacteria and Viruses

XCII.—Parasitic Flowering Plants

XCIII.—Insectivorous Plants

XCIV.—Pests and Enemies

XCV.—Food and Feeding

XCVI.—Mating and Courtship

XCVII.—Care of the Young

XCVIII.—Communities of Individuals of the Same Species

XCIX.—Communities of Individuals of Different Species

Section IV.—Evolution and Heredity (Genetics)

C—The Species

CI.—The Natural System

CII.—The Evolution Theory

CIII.—Evidence from Comparative Anatomy

CIV.—Evidence from Embryology

CV.—Evidence from Fossils

CVI.—Evidence from Physiology

CVII.—Evidence from Distribution

CVIII.—Natural Selection

CIX.—Artificial Selection

CX.—Sexual Selection

CXI.—Inheritance of Acquired Characters

CXII.—Variation

CXIII.—Mendelism

CXIV.—Neo-Mendelism

CXV.—The Physical Basis of Heredity

CXVI.—The Determination of Sex

CXVII.—Mutation

CXVIII.—Orthogenesis

Section V.—Plant Classification (Systematic Botany)

CXIX.—Algæ

CXX. Lichenes

CXXI.—Bacteria and Fungi

CXXII.—Bryophta

CXXIII.—Pteridophyte

CXXIV.—Gymnospermia

CXXV.—Glumifloræ

CXXVI.—Liliifloræ

CXXVII.—Spadicifloræ

CXXVIII.—Apetalæ

CXXIX. Polypetalæ

CXXX.—Sympetalæ

Section VI.—Animal Classification (Systematic Zoology)

CXXXI.—Protozoa

CXXXII.—Two-Layered Animals

CXXXIII. Echinodermata

CXXXIV.—Vermes=Helminthes

CXXXV. Molluscoidea

CXXXVI.—Mollusca

CXXXVII.—Arthropoda

CXXXVIII.—Pisces

CXXXIX.—Amphibia

CXL.—Reptilia

CXLI.—Aves

CXLII.—Mammalia

Section VII.—Applications of Biology (Applied Biology)

CXLIII.—Foods

CXLIV.—Drugs

CXLV.—Other Medical Applications

CXLVI.—Cultivation of Plants

CXLVII.—Domestication of Animals

CXLVIII.—Fishing and Fisheries

CXLIX.—Textiles

CL.—Other Plant Products

CLI.—Hunting and Hawking

CLII.—Other Animal Products

CLIII.—Veterinary Applications

CLIV.—Perfumery and Cosmetics

Section VIII.—The Technique of Biology (Biotechnology)

CLV.—Cultures

CLVI.—Breeding

CLVII.—Preservation

CLVIII.—Dissection

CLIX.—Microscopy

CLX.—Fine Structure Investigation

CLXI.—Fixation

CLXII.—Staining

CLXIII.—Micro-Manipulation

CLXIV.—Microtomy

Index

About the Author

W. B. Crow

