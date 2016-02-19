A Student's Introduction to Engineering Design
1st Edition
Pergamon Unified Engineering Series
Description
A Student's Introduction to Engineering Design aims to provide students with little or no sufficient knowledge on the fundamentals of engineering. The text is divided into two parts: Book I and Book II. The first part is concerned with the discussion on the design process, which characterizes the essence of engineering. The specific topics encompassed in this part include the morphology and anatomy of design. Other areas of concern of this part are the needs and information, modeling, values and alternatives, analysis and computation, and optimization. The second part of the book brings the theories, concepts, and formulations discussed in the first part to the real-world setting. The role of engineering in the development of the society and in addressing human needs is explained. The selection is best for those new in the field of engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Book I
Chapter 1 Design
1.1 The Design Process
1.2 Morphology of Design
1.3 Anatomy of Design
1.4 Exercises
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 2 Needs and Information
2.1 Problem Formulation
2.2 Information
2.3 Exercises
Chapter 3 Modeling
3.1 Models in General
3.2 Mathematical Models
3.3 Other Forms of Modeling
3.4 Exercises
References
Chapter 4 Values and Alternatives
4.1 The Value Statement
4.2 Criteria Modeling
4.3 Alternatives
4.4 Exercises
References
Chapter 5 Analysis and Computation
5.1 Looking for Numbers
5.2 Graphical Analysis
5.3 Analogue Computation
5.4 Digital Computation
5.5 Exercises
References
Chapter 6 Testing and Evaluation
6.1 Posing the Question
6.2 Similarity
6.3 Measurement
6.4 Designing Experimental Apparatus
6.5 Testing
6.6 Evaluation
6.7 Exercises
References
Chapter 7 Decision Theory
7.1 Decision Variables
7.2 Decision Matrix
7.3 Decision Tree
7.4 Network Analysis
7.5 Exercises
References
Chapter 8 Optimization
8.1 Mathematical Formulation
8.2 Geometrical Visualization
8.3 Differential Calculus
8.4 Lagrange Multipliers
8.5 Numerical Methods
8.6 Linear Programming
8.7 Exercises
References
Chapter 9 Communication
9.1 Design and Communication
9.2 Communication in Practice
9.3 Report Writing
9.4 Engineering Graphics
References
Chapter 10 Detailed Design
10.1 Materials
10.2 Manufacture
10.3 Components and Subassemblies
10.4 Variation in Performance
10.5 Reliability and Safety
10.6 Exercises
References
Book II
Chapter 11 The Setting
11.1 The Planet Earth
11.2 The Earth's Crust
11.3 The Earth's Interior
11.4 The Oceans
11.5 The Atmosphere
11.6 The Magnetosphere
11.7 The Biosphere
11.8 Resources
11.9 Exercises
References
Chapter 12 The Human Society
12.1 Evolution of Man
12.2 Evolution of Society
12.3 Exercises
References
Chapter 13 Human Needs
13.1 Values, Needs, and Goals
13.2 The Hierarchy of Needs of the Individual
13.3 Group Needs
13.4 Definition of Goals
13.5 Exercises
References
Chapter 14 Human Activities
14.1 Historical Economic View
14.2 Statistical View
14.3 Sociological View
14.4 Changing Structure of Occupations
14.5 Needs View
14.6 Exercises
References
Chapter 15 The Engineer's Role
15.1 What Is Engineering?
15.2 What Do Engineers Do?
15.3 Exercises
References
Appendix I Probability and Statistics
Appendix II Economics
Appendix III Conversion Factors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181660
About the Author
Harold A. Simon
About the Editor
Thomas Irvine
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York