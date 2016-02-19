A Student's Introduction to Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182346, 9781483181660

A Student's Introduction to Engineering Design

1st Edition

Pergamon Unified Engineering Series

Authors: Harold A. Simon
Editors: Thomas Irvine James P. Hartnett
eBook ISBN: 9781483181660
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 364
Description

A Student's Introduction to Engineering Design aims to provide students with little or no sufficient knowledge on the fundamentals of engineering. The text is divided into two parts: Book I and Book II. The first part is concerned with the discussion on the design process, which characterizes the essence of engineering. The specific topics encompassed in this part include the morphology and anatomy of design. Other areas of concern of this part are the needs and information, modeling, values and alternatives, analysis and computation, and optimization. The second part of the book brings the theories, concepts, and formulations discussed in the first part to the real-world setting. The role of engineering in the development of the society and in addressing human needs is explained. The selection is best for those new in the field of engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

Book I

Chapter 1 Design

1.1 The Design Process

1.2 Morphology of Design

1.3 Anatomy of Design

1.4 Exercises

References

Additional Reading

Chapter 2 Needs and Information

2.1 Problem Formulation

2.2 Information

2.3 Exercises

Chapter 3 Modeling

3.1 Models in General

3.2 Mathematical Models

3.3 Other Forms of Modeling

3.4 Exercises

References

Chapter 4 Values and Alternatives

4.1 The Value Statement

4.2 Criteria Modeling

4.3 Alternatives

4.4 Exercises

References

Chapter 5 Analysis and Computation

5.1 Looking for Numbers

5.2 Graphical Analysis

5.3 Analogue Computation

5.4 Digital Computation

5.5 Exercises

References

Chapter 6 Testing and Evaluation

6.1 Posing the Question

6.2 Similarity

6.3 Measurement

6.4 Designing Experimental Apparatus

6.5 Testing

6.6 Evaluation

6.7 Exercises

References

Chapter 7 Decision Theory

7.1 Decision Variables

7.2 Decision Matrix

7.3 Decision Tree

7.4 Network Analysis

7.5 Exercises

References

Chapter 8 Optimization

8.1 Mathematical Formulation

8.2 Geometrical Visualization

8.3 Differential Calculus

8.4 Lagrange Multipliers

8.5 Numerical Methods

8.6 Linear Programming

8.7 Exercises

References

Chapter 9 Communication

9.1 Design and Communication

9.2 Communication in Practice

9.3 Report Writing

9.4 Engineering Graphics

References

Chapter 10 Detailed Design

10.1 Materials

10.2 Manufacture

10.3 Components and Subassemblies

10.4 Variation in Performance

10.5 Reliability and Safety

10.6 Exercises

References

Book II

Chapter 11 The Setting

11.1 The Planet Earth

11.2 The Earth's Crust

11.3 The Earth's Interior

11.4 The Oceans

11.5 The Atmosphere

11.6 The Magnetosphere

11.7 The Biosphere

11.8 Resources

11.9 Exercises

References

Chapter 12 The Human Society

12.1 Evolution of Man

12.2 Evolution of Society

12.3 Exercises

References

Chapter 13 Human Needs

13.1 Values, Needs, and Goals

13.2 The Hierarchy of Needs of the Individual

13.3 Group Needs

13.4 Definition of Goals

13.5 Exercises

References

Chapter 14 Human Activities

14.1 Historical Economic View

14.2 Statistical View

14.3 Sociological View

14.4 Changing Structure of Occupations

14.5 Needs View

14.6 Exercises

References

Chapter 15 The Engineer's Role

15.1 What Is Engineering?

15.2 What Do Engineers Do?

15.3 Exercises

References

Appendix I Probability and Statistics

Appendix II Economics

Appendix III Conversion Factors

Index


About the Author

Harold A. Simon

About the Editor

Thomas Irvine

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York

James P. Hartnett

