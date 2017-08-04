A Structure-Function Toolbox for Membrane Transporter and Channels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123539, 9780128123546

A Structure-Function Toolbox for Membrane Transporter and Channels, Volume 594

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Christine Ziegler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128123539
eBook ISBN: 9780128123546
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 2017
Page Count: 302
Table of Contents

1. Lipid Nanodiscs as a Tool for High-Resolution Structure Determination of Membrane Proteins by Single-Particle Cryo-EM
Rouslan Efremov, Christos Gatsogiannis and Stefan Raunser
2. SSM-Based Electrophysiology for Transporter Research
Andre Bazzone, Maria Barthmes and Klaus Fendler
3. Saposin-Lipoprotein Scaffolds for Structure Determination of Membrane Transporters
Joseph Lyons, Andreas Bøggild, Poul Nissen and Jens Frauenfeld
4. Single-Molecule Fluorescence Studies of Membrane Transporters Using Total Internal Reflection Microscopy
Joris M.H. Goudsmits, Antoine M. van Oijen and Dirk J. Slotboom
5. The MEMbrane Protein Single ShoT Amplification Recipe: MemStar
Aziz Abdul-Qureshi, Pascal F. Meier, Chiara Lee and David Drew
6. Efficient Screening and Optimization of Membrane Protein Production in Escherichia coli
Jacopo Marino, Katharina Holzhüter, Benedikt Kuhn and Eric R. Geertsma
7. Pinning Down the Mechanism of Transport: Probing the Structure and Function of Transporters Using Cysteine Cross-Linking and Site-Specific Labeling
Christopher Mulligan and Joseph A. Mindell
8. Ion Channel Conformation and Oligomerization Assessment by Site-Directed Spin Labeling and Pulsed-EPR
Christos Pliotas
9. Strategy for the Thermostabilization of an Agonist-Bound GPCR Coupled to a G Protein
Annette Strege, Byron Carpenter, Patricia C. Edwards and Christopher G. Tate

Description

A Structure-Function Toolbox for Membrane Transporter and Channels, Volume 594, a new release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. New chapters in the updated serial include Cryo-EM on membrane proteins embedded in nanodics, Solid-Supported membrane-based electrophysiology on membrane transporters and channels, Saposin-lipoprotein scaffolds for structure determination of membrane transporters and channels, Single-molecule FRET on transporters, Dynamics of channels and transporters investigated by NMR, Structure-function studies on channels and transporters, and a section on MemStar, a new GFP-based expression and purification system for transporters and channels.

Key Features

  • Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
  • Covers membrane transporter and channels

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128123539
eBook ISBN:
9780128123546

Reviews

Praise for the Series:
"Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --Chemistry in Industry
"The work most often consulted in the lab." --Enzymologia
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --Neuroscience

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christine Ziegler Serial Volume Editor

Prof. Dr. Christine Ziegler works at the Department of Structural Biology, Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, Germany

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Structural Biology, Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, Germany

