A Spiral Approach to Financial Mathematics
1st Edition
Description
A Spiral Approach to Financial Mathematics lays a foundation of intuitive analysis of financial concepts early in the course, followed by a more detailed and nuanced treatment in later chapters. It introduces major financial concepts through real situations, integrates active learning, student focused explorations and examples with Excel spreadsheets and straightforward financial calculations. It is organized so sections can be read independently or through in-class guided-discovery activities and/or interactive lectures. Focusing on conceptual understanding to maximize comprehension and retention, using modern financial analysis tools and utilizing active learning, the book offers a modern approach that eliminates tedious and time-consuming calculations initially without underestimating the ability of readers.
Key Features
- Covers FM Exam topics
- Includes Excel spreadsheets that enable the execution of financial transactions
- Presents a spiral, active learning pedagogical strategy that accentuates key concepts and reinforces intuitive learning
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates worldwide seeking an introduction to financial mathematics with a professional goal of actuarial studies; professionals and others who want to learn interest theory and financial economics
Table of Contents
Unit 1 Introduction to Financial Mathematics
1. Savings: Fundamentals of Interest
2. Loans: Fundamentals of Borrowing and Lending
3. Annuities: Fundamentals of Regular Payments
4. Stocks and Bonds: Fundamentals of Investment Strategies
5. Portfolios: Fundamentals of Collections of Assets and Liabilities
Unit 2 Revisiting Topics in Financial Mathematics
6. Savings Revisited
7. Loans Revisited
8. Annuities Revisited
9. Bonds Revisited
10. Portfolios Revisited
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017593
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015803
About the Author
Nathan Tintle
Nathan Tintle has authored other textbooks in statistics, as well as having published a wide variety of journal publications in biostatistics, genetic epidemiology, psychology, and statistics education. He initiated new programs at Actuarial Science at two institutions and has been teaching financial mathematics for over 12 years. Among other honors, he was the 2013 winner of the Waller Statistics Education Award and the 2017 winner of the Robert Hogg award for Excellence in Teaching Introductory Statistics. His first book, with co-author Todd Swanson, “Introduction to Statistical Investigations,” won the award for the 2017 Most Promising New Textbook of year from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Dordt College, Sioux Center, IA, USA
Nathan Schelhaas
Nate Schelhaas is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries who works for Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, IA. In his 20+ year career, Nate has held various positions with Principal. He currently serves as the chief actuary for the individual life operations. From 2009 – 2011 Nate oversaw the actuarial training program at Principal where he was responsible for helping actuarial students navigate the exam system and their careers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA, USA
Todd Swanson
Todd Swanson is a member of the mathematics department at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where he's been teaching since 1989. He predominantly teaches introductory courses in mathematics and statistics, and has coauthored six textbooks. Prof. Swanson has presented at numerous national meetings, workshops and mini-courses on innovative ways to teach mathematics and statistics that focus on guided-discovery methods and projects. He has received awards for teaching, writing, and mentoring students and his work has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Great Lakes College Association, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the Teagle Foundation, and Hope College.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hope College, Holland, Michigan, USA
Awards
"Textbook explores financial mathematics, emphasizing a spiral approach that introduces major financial concepts in a realistic manner, integrates exposition and examples, provides easy-to-use technology, and utilizes data from real financial situations." -Journal of Economic Literature
Reviews
"This book provides a practical, conceptually focused, and dare might I say, revolutionary approach to the coverage of Financial Mathematics. What makes the authors' approach unique is that standard topics are first presented in a manner appropriate for students without a Calculus background, and are later revisited to provide a complete and thorough coverage for more mathematically advanced students. Excel examples are masterfully included in every chapter to encourage students to explore a variety of topics which enhances intuitive feel and understanding of underlying concepts. Complete with carefully chosen questions to prepare students for SOA exams, this book is appropriate for all levels." --Donna Fengya, William Paterson University
"I like this book’s writing style because it is informal but engaging and because of its conversational expository style and its wealth of worked-out examples. This book is ideal not only for mathematics students but also for economics and business students who do not want to get lost in mathematical technicalities but aim at fully understanding the logic and the application behind it. All in all, this is a book which I have hoped to have for years." --Kie Van Ivanky Saputra, Universitas Pelita Harapan
"A Spiral Approach to Financial Mathematics takes an intuitive approach to classic actuarial material. This text makes it easy to understand and digest very technical concepts." --Ben Wacker, The Standard