A Simplified Approach to Electrocardiography
1st Edition
Description
This practical text-workbook provides an introduction to electrocardiographic interpretation, using clear, high quality tracings, summary tables, charts and diagrams. Reviews the fundamentals of electrocardiogram interpretation and acquaints the reader with common electrocardiographic tracings. Appropriate pathophysiology is included to enhance understanding of electrocardiographic abnormalities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 331
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1986
- Published:
- 10th April 1986
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721617381
About the Author
Richard Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, University Hospital, State University of New York, Health Science Center, Stony Brook, NY
Mark Swartz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Professor of Medical Sciences, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, New York; Director, C3NY--Clinical Competence Center of New York, New York, New York