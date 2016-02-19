A Simplified Approach to Electrocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721617381

A Simplified Approach to Electrocardiography

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Johnson Mark Swartz
Paperback ISBN: 9780721617381
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th April 1986
Page Count: 331
Description

This practical text-workbook provides an introduction to electrocardiographic interpretation, using clear, high quality tracings, summary tables, charts and diagrams. Reviews the fundamentals of electrocardiogram interpretation and acquaints the reader with common electrocardiographic tracings. Appropriate pathophysiology is included to enhance understanding of electrocardiographic abnormalities.

Details

No. of pages:
331
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780721617381

About the Author

Richard Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, University Hospital, State University of New York, Health Science Center, Stony Brook, NY

Mark Swartz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Professor of Medical Sciences, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, New York; Director, C3NY--Clinical Competence Center of New York, New York, New York

