A Short-Cut to Marketing the Library - 1st Edition

A Short-Cut to Marketing the Library

1st Edition

Authors: Zuzana Helinsky
eBook ISBN: 9781780631325
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344261
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344254
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2008
Page Count: 108
Table of Contents

Why is marketing so important? Marketing tools; Marketing in practice; Who else can help us? Publishers’ marketing suggestions; Conclusion.

Description

Technological changes mean that the role of libraries is now not as obvious or assured as in the past. This means that to survive, libraries must actively market their products and services to their users and to their funding sources. A concise handbook which spells out the critical need for marketing for libraries, A Short-cut to Marketing The Library provides a series of practical and accessible tools to achieve success and includes publishers marketing suggestions.

Key Features

  • Brief description of classical planning and marketing techniques
  • Easy to follow marketing tips geared to libraries and their offerings and working practices
  • Encouragement for librarians to believe in their overall ability, and that they can make time for marketing, and that they will succeed

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

About the Authors

Zuzana Helinsky Author

Zuzana Helinsky is a qualified librarian who has worked with academic and public libraries; she set up and managed for many years the major Swedish subscription agent, and is now a consultant and lecturer, arranging courses in marketing in Sweden, England and the Czech Republic.

