A Short Course in Industrial Design covers a systematic approach and an organized system by which it is possible to go through the form design stages of a project. The book describes the step-by-step creation of a new product; the structure and form variation methods used in form design; and the appearance of a new product. It also tackles the form factors (i.e. design, production, sales and distribution, and destruction factors and factors concerning the product in use); the interdependence of the basic properties; and the evaluation of form design suggestions. A case history on the design of an apparatus for chromosome analysis is also presented. The case history shows the utilization of essential steps in creating a new product, especially the use of the structure and form variation methods. Design engineers and industrial engineers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



1. Creation of a Product

1.1 The Idea of Form

1.2 Life of the Product

1.3 Properties of the Product

1.4 The Step by Step Creation of the Product

Main Functions

Sub-functions and Means

Basic Structure

Quantified Structure

Total Form

Form of the Elements

Product Synthesis

2. Methods Used in Form Design

2.1 Limitations

2.2 Structure Variation

The Structure Variation Method

Structure Variation of the Main Elements

Range of Solutions for Two and Three Elements

Structure Variation in Connection with Function

A Coherent Example: A Teamaker

Structure Modeling

2.3 Form Variation

The Idea of Functional Surfaces

The Method of Variation of the Functional Surfaces

Restrictions on Form Design

The Form Variation Method

The Form Division Method

A Coherent Example: A Pulley

Application of Form Synthesis Methods

Making Models

3. Form Factors

3.1 The Origination of Form Requirements

3.2 The Interdependence of the Basic Properties

3.3 Design Factors

The Designer

The Company

The Society

3.4 Production Factors

The Manufacturing Process

The Manufacturing Process: Feasibility

The Manufacturing Process: Economics Involved in the Choice of Process

The Manufacturing Process: The Operator

The Manufacturing Process: The Economics of the Detailed Design

Assembly

3.5 Sales and Distribution Factors

3.6 Factors Concerning the Product in use

Process Realization: Input, out Put and Function

Process Realization: Realization of the Function

Process Realization: Quality of the Function

User or Operator: A Survey of the Factors

User or Operator: Normal Operations

User or Operator: Occasional Operations

User or Operator: Subjective Circumstances

Environment

3.7 Destruction Factors

3.8 Evaluation of Form Design Suggestions

4. The Appearance of the Product

4.1 The Idea of Appearance

Aesthetics

Unity

Order

4.2 Form Elements

4.3 Combining Form Elements

Visual Balance

Rhythm

Proportions

Lines and Planes

Joints

4.4 Means of Expression

Lightness

Weight and Stability

Movement

5. Case history: Chromosome Apparatus

5.1 Introduction to the Project

5.2 Basic Structures

5.3 Quantified Structures

5.4 Form of the Total System

5.5 Form of the Elements

Index