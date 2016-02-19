A Short Course in Industrial Design
1st Edition
Description
A Short Course in Industrial Design covers a systematic approach and an organized system by which it is possible to go through the form design stages of a project.
The book describes the step-by-step creation of a new product; the structure and form variation methods used in form design; and the appearance of a new product. It also tackles the form factors (i.e. design, production, sales and distribution, and destruction factors and factors concerning the product in use); the interdependence of the basic properties; and the evaluation of form design suggestions. A case history on the design of an apparatus for chromosome analysis is also presented. The case history shows the utilization of essential steps in creating a new product, especially the use of the structure and form variation methods.
Design engineers and industrial engineers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1. Creation of a Product
1.1 The Idea of Form
1.2 Life of the Product
1.3 Properties of the Product
1.4 The Step by Step Creation of the Product
Main Functions
Sub-functions and Means
Basic Structure
Quantified Structure
Total Form
Form of the Elements
Product Synthesis
2. Methods Used in Form Design
2.1 Limitations
2.2 Structure Variation
The Structure Variation Method
Structure Variation of the Main Elements
Range of Solutions for Two and Three Elements
Structure Variation in Connection with Function
A Coherent Example: A Teamaker
Structure Modeling
2.3 Form Variation
The Idea of Functional Surfaces
The Method of Variation of the Functional Surfaces
Restrictions on Form Design
The Form Variation Method
The Form Division Method
A Coherent Example: A Pulley
Application of Form Synthesis Methods
Making Models
3. Form Factors
3.1 The Origination of Form Requirements
3.2 The Interdependence of the Basic Properties
3.3 Design Factors
The Designer
The Company
The Society
3.4 Production Factors
The Manufacturing Process
The Manufacturing Process: Feasibility
The Manufacturing Process: Economics Involved in the Choice of Process
The Manufacturing Process: The Operator
The Manufacturing Process: The Economics of the Detailed Design
Assembly
3.5 Sales and Distribution Factors
3.6 Factors Concerning the Product in use
Process Realization: Input, out Put and Function
Process Realization: Realization of the Function
Process Realization: Quality of the Function
User or Operator: A Survey of the Factors
User or Operator: Normal Operations
User or Operator: Occasional Operations
User or Operator: Subjective Circumstances
Environment
3.7 Destruction Factors
3.8 Evaluation of Form Design Suggestions
4. The Appearance of the Product
4.1 The Idea of Appearance
Aesthetics
Unity
Order
4.2 Form Elements
4.3 Combining Form Elements
Visual Balance
Rhythm
Proportions
Lines and Planes
Joints
4.4 Means of Expression
Lightness
Weight and Stability
Movement
5. Case history: Chromosome Apparatus
5.1 Introduction to the Project
5.2 Basic Structures
5.3 Quantified Structures
5.4 Form of the Total System
5.5 Form of the Elements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1979
- Published:
- 26th July 1979
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104928