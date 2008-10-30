A Sense of Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345213, 9781780631448

A Sense of Control

1st Edition

Virtual Communities for People with Mobility Impairments

Authors: Christine Tilley
eBook ISBN: 9781780631448
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843345220
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345213
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

Communication, information and well-being for people with disabilities; Virtual communities’ research – the perspective; Governments’ policies, legislative and telecommunications regulatory frameworks and information policy; Information needs research for people with disabilities; Deconstructing the narratives of people with physical disabilities – towards a well-being model for a successful virtual community; Findings from the narratives of the allied health/information/policy professionals – confirming the relevance of the emerging well-being model; Model construction; Future directions for virtual communities for people with physical disabilities.

Description

This work develops a theoretical framework for a virtual community for people with long-term, severe mobility disabilities. It proposes strategies for implementing a virtual community model based on user information needs. The central theme to emerge from their narratives is how the use of information and communications technology (ICT) allows them to regain a sense of control. The conclusion is that the technology provides strategies for independence and facilitates self-empowerment.

Key Features

  • Draws on the author’s wide-ranging experience of ICT and disability
  • Provides practical and realistic recommendations to real-world problems

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science; Knowledge managers

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631448
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843345220
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345213

Reviews

…an exciting piece of research, Online Information Review

About the Authors

Christine Tilley Author

Dr Christine Tilley is an Associate of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Brisbane, Australia. Furthermore, she has served as an advisor and board member on many library, information technology and disability committees. Her research work included (ICT) and disability, information literacy and information use.

Affiliations and Expertise

Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia

