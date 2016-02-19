A Selection of Problems in the Theory of Numbers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107349, 9781483151465

A Selection of Problems in the Theory of Numbers

1st Edition

Popular Lectures in Mathematics

Authors: Waclaw Sierpinski
Editors: I. N. Sneddon M. Stark
eBook ISBN: 9781483151465
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Selection of Problems in the Theory of Numbers focuses on mathematical problems within the boundaries of geometry and arithmetic, including an introduction to prime numbers. This book discusses the conjecture of Goldbach; hypothesis of Gilbreath; decomposition of a natural number into prime factors; simple theorem of Fermat; and Lagrange's theorem. The decomposition of a prime number into the sum of two squares; quadratic residues; Mersenne numbers; solution of equations in prime numbers; and magic squares formed from prime numbers are also elaborated in this text. This publication is a good reference for students majoring in mathematics, specifically on arithmetic and geometry.

Table of Contents


On the Borders of Geometry and Arithmetic

What We Know and What We Do Not Know about Prime Numbers

1. What are Prime Numbers?

2. Prime Divisors of a Natural Number

3. How Many Prime Numbers are There?

4. How to Find All the Primes Less than a Given Number

5. Twin Primes

6. Conjecture of Goldbach

7. Hypothesis of Gilbreath

8. Decomposition of a Natural Number into Prime Factors

9. Which Digits Can There Be at the Beginning and at the End of a Prime Number?

10. Number of Primes Not Greater than a Given Number

11. Some Properties of the n-th Prime Number

12. Polynomials and Prime Numbers

13. Arithmetic Progressions Consisting of Prime Numbers

14. Simple Theorem of Fermat

15. Proof That There is an Infinity of Primes in the Sequences 4k+1, 4k+3 and 6k+5

16. Some Hypotheses about Prime Numbers

17. Lagrange's Theorem

18. Wilson's Theorem

19. Decomposition of a Prime Number into the Sum of Two Squares

20. Decomposition of a Prime Number into the Difference of Two Squares and Other Decompositions

21. Quadratic Residues

22. Fermat Numbers

23. Prime Numbers of the Form nn + 1, nnn + 1 etc.

24. Three False Propositions of Fermat

25. Mersenne Numbers

26. Prime Numbers in Several Infinite Sequences

27. Solution of Equations in Prime Numbers

28. Magic Squares Formed from Prime Numbers

29. Hypothesis of A. Schinzel

One Hundred Elementary but Difficult Problems in Arithmetic

References


Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151465

About the Author

Waclaw Sierpinski

About the Editor

I. N. Sneddon

M. Stark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.