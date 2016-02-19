A Selection of European Folk Dances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080119267, 9781483139906

A Selection of European Folk Dances

1st Edition

Volume 3

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139906
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 40
Description

A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 3 presents the dance sequence and music for selected Folk Dances from various European countries.
The book focuses on traditional folk dances from France, Germany, and Israel, as well as from Yugoslavia, Portugal, and Romania. Experts from the dance's country of origin are consulted to ensure that the instructions given in the book are precise. The music for the dances is recorded under the auspices of the Society for International Folk Dancing. Dance instructors, dancers, sociologists, and musicians will find this book informative and interesting.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Abbreviations

Holds

Basic Steps

Estonia

Kalamies

Kivi Kasukas

France

La Bourrée Croisée

La Bourrée Droite du Pays Fort

La Bourrée Pastourelle

Germany

Dance of the Hammersmiths

Windmill

Israel

Cherkessia Kfula

Hoi Harmonica

Kuma Echa

Mayim Mayim

Shiboleth Basadeh

Yugoslavia

Djatchko Kolo

Portugal

Gota

Verde Gaio - Green Parrot

Romania

Alunelul

List of Records

Index


Details

No. of pages:
40
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139906

Sam Stuart

