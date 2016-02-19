A Selection of European Folk Dances
1st Edition
Volume 3
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139906
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 40
Description
A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 3 presents the dance sequence and music for selected Folk Dances from various European countries.
The book focuses on traditional folk dances from France, Germany, and Israel, as well as from Yugoslavia, Portugal, and Romania. Experts from the dance's country of origin are consulted to ensure that the instructions given in the book are precise. The music for the dances is recorded under the auspices of the Society for International Folk Dancing. Dance instructors, dancers, sociologists, and musicians will find this book informative and interesting.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Abbreviations
Holds
Basic Steps
Estonia
Kalamies
Kivi Kasukas
France
La Bourrée Croisée
La Bourrée Droite du Pays Fort
La Bourrée Pastourelle
Germany
Dance of the Hammersmiths
Windmill
Israel
Cherkessia Kfula
Hoi Harmonica
Kuma Echa
Mayim Mayim
Shiboleth Basadeh
Yugoslavia
Djatchko Kolo
Portugal
Gota
Verde Gaio - Green Parrot
Romania
Alunelul
List of Records
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 40
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139906
About the Author
Sam Stuart
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.