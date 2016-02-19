A Selection of European Folk Dances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108421, 9781483139890

A Selection of European Folk Dances

1st Edition

Volume 2

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139890
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 48
Description

A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 2 is a selection of folk dances from various European countries outside the British Isles, complete with dance sequence and music. These folk dances include Boarischer and Kreuzpolka from Austria; Kolomeyka from Carpathia; Schottische from Denmark; Viru Vals from Estonia; Bourrée Poursuite from France; Der Gamboliner Holzschuhtanz from Germany; Kokotek and Laura from Poland; Tarantella from Sicily; Fyrmanna Schottische from Sweden; and Hopak from Ukraine. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on holds, which are of four types: peasant hold, open peasant hold, ballroom hold, and promenade hold. The next chapter explains the basic dance steps, from balance and chassé to step hop and waltz step. Subsequent chapters focus on European folk dances such as Boarischer and Kreuzpolka from Austria; Kolomeyka from Carpathia; Schottische from Denmark; Viru Vals from Estonia; Bourrée Poursuite from France; Der Gamboliner Holzschuhtanz from Germany; Kokotek and Laura from Poland; Tarantella from Sicily; Fyrmanna Schottische from Sweden; and Hopak from Ukraine. This book will be of particular value to dancers and folklorists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Abbreviations

Holds

Basic Steps

Austria

Boarischer

Der Haxenschmeisser

Das Hiatamadl

Kreuzpolka

Siebenschritt

Stöttera Pascher

Veitscher Masur

Waldjäger

Carpathia

Kolomeyka

Denmark

Schottische

Estonia

Viru Vals

France

Bourrée Poursuite

Germany

Der Gamboliner Holzschuhtanz

Poland

Kokotek

Laura

Sicily

Tarantella

Sweden

Fyrmanna Schottische

Fjällnäs Polska

Ukraine

Hopak

List of Records

Index

Details

No. of pages:
48
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139890

About the Author

Sam Stuart

