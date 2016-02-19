A Selection of European Folk Dances, Volume 2 is a selection of folk dances from various European countries outside the British Isles, complete with dance sequence and music. These folk dances include Boarischer and Kreuzpolka from Austria; Kolomeyka from Carpathia; Schottische from Denmark; Viru Vals from Estonia; Bourrée Poursuite from France; Der Gamboliner Holzschuhtanz from Germany; Kokotek and Laura from Poland; Tarantella from Sicily; Fyrmanna Schottische from Sweden; and Hopak from Ukraine. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on holds, which are of four types: peasant hold, open peasant hold, ballroom hold, and promenade hold. The next chapter explains the basic dance steps, from balance and chassé to step hop and waltz step. Subsequent chapters focus on European folk dances such as Boarischer and Kreuzpolka from Austria; Kolomeyka from Carpathia; Schottische from Denmark; Viru Vals from Estonia; Bourrée Poursuite from France; Der Gamboliner Holzschuhtanz from Germany; Kokotek and Laura from Poland; Tarantella from Sicily; Fyrmanna Schottische from Sweden; and Hopak from Ukraine. This book will be of particular value to dancers and folklorists.