A Second Course in Elementary Differential Equations deals with norms, metric spaces, completeness, inner products, and an asymptotic behavior in a natural setting for solving problems in differential equations. The book reviews linear algebra, constant coefficient case, repeated eigenvalues, and the employment of the Putzer algorithm for nondiagonalizable coefficient matrix. The text describes, in geometrical and in an intuitive approach, Liapunov stability, qualitative behavior, the phase plane concepts, polar coordinate techniques, limit cycles, the Poincaré-Bendixson theorem. The book explores, in an analytical procedure, the existence and uniqueness theorems, metric spaces, operators, contraction mapping theorem, and initial value problems. The contraction mapping theorem concerns operators that map a given metric space into itself, in which, where an element of the metric space M, an operator merely associates with it a unique element of M. The text also tackles inner products, orthogonality, bifurcation, as well as linear boundary value problems, (particularly the Sturm-Liouville problem). The book is intended for mathematics or physics students engaged in ordinary differential equations, and for biologists, engineers, economists, or chemists who need to master the prerequisites for a graduate course in mathematics.