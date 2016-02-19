A Sculptor's Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080155777, 9781483151779

A Sculptor's Manual

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Painting, Sculpture and Fine Arts

Authors: Bainbridge Copnall
Editors: Fabio Barraclough
eBook ISBN: 9781483151779
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 278
Description

A Sculptor's Manual focuses on the methods involved in sculpture. The manual first outlines drawing as a medium by which artistic creativity can evolve. The text notes that mastery of this talent can enable artists to become more analytical in their appreciation of their fellow beings, as well as bring out the inventive faculties in them in many ways. The book also discusses direct carving and the use of cartoons and automatic tools in carving. The work done by the author at the Henry Florence Memorial Hall is noted. The varieties of stones that can be used as medium in carving are explained. The text also looks at the methods in moving heavy weights, traditional carving of relief, and wood carving. Modeling as a way to create fine pieces of sculpture is underscored. The book also discusses the methods involved in building a large bronze memorial and an enormous aluminum stag. Alternative methods of casting a large memorial are also elaborated. The text also puts emphasis on fiberglass sculpture, including materials and methods to be employed. The manual is a good reference for beginner and master sculptors.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Drawing

2 Stone Carving

3 Moving Heavy Weights

4 Carving Slate

5 Architectural Sculpture

6 Wood Carving

7 Modeling

8 Modeling a Figure

9 Reliefs

10 Method of Building a Large Bronze Memorial

11 Enlarging and Pointing

12 The Building of a 20 ft Aluminum Stag

13 Lost-Wax Casting, or Cire-Perdue

14 Bronze Statue of the Venerable Nyuangyan Sayadaw

15 Alternative Method of Casting a Large Memorial

16 Fiberglass—First Experiments

17 Materials for Fiberglass Sculpture

18 Fiberglass Memorial for a Synagogue

19 Panel in Relief—Mosaic over Cement Fondu

20 Plaster Casting—Waste Moulding

21 Beaten Copper (Repoussé Work)

22 Recent Experiments in Casting

23 Coats-of-Arms, Badges, Emblems

24 Reinforced Concrete Balconies

25 10 ft "Christ" in Coal Dust

26 Large Glass Memorial to Sir Winston Churchill for Dudley, Worcestershire

27 Making a Medal or Coin

Appendix A Welding, Brazing and Polishing Metals

Appendix B Some Notes on Business Guidance for Sculptors

Index

