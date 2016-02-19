A Sculptor's Manual focuses on the methods involved in sculpture. The manual first outlines drawing as a medium by which artistic creativity can evolve. The text notes that mastery of this talent can enable artists to become more analytical in their appreciation of their fellow beings, as well as bring out the inventive faculties in them in many ways. The book also discusses direct carving and the use of cartoons and automatic tools in carving. The work done by the author at the Henry Florence Memorial Hall is noted. The varieties of stones that can be used as medium in carving are explained. The text also looks at the methods in moving heavy weights, traditional carving of relief, and wood carving. Modeling as a way to create fine pieces of sculpture is underscored. The book also discusses the methods involved in building a large bronze memorial and an enormous aluminum stag. Alternative methods of casting a large memorial are also elaborated. The text also puts emphasis on fiberglass sculpture, including materials and methods to be employed. The manual is a good reference for beginner and master sculptors.