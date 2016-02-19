A Sculptor's Manual
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Painting, Sculpture and Fine Arts
Description
A Sculptor's Manual focuses on the methods involved in sculpture. The manual first outlines drawing as a medium by which artistic creativity can evolve. The text notes that mastery of this talent can enable artists to become more analytical in their appreciation of their fellow beings, as well as bring out the inventive faculties in them in many ways. The book also discusses direct carving and the use of cartoons and automatic tools in carving. The work done by the author at the Henry Florence Memorial Hall is noted. The varieties of stones that can be used as medium in carving are explained. The text also looks at the methods in moving heavy weights, traditional carving of relief, and wood carving. Modeling as a way to create fine pieces of sculpture is underscored. The book also discusses the methods involved in building a large bronze memorial and an enormous aluminum stag. Alternative methods of casting a large memorial are also elaborated. The text also puts emphasis on fiberglass sculpture, including materials and methods to be employed. The manual is a good reference for beginner and master sculptors.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Drawing
2 Stone Carving
3 Moving Heavy Weights
4 Carving Slate
5 Architectural Sculpture
6 Wood Carving
7 Modeling
8 Modeling a Figure
9 Reliefs
10 Method of Building a Large Bronze Memorial
11 Enlarging and Pointing
12 The Building of a 20 ft Aluminum Stag
13 Lost-Wax Casting, or Cire-Perdue
14 Bronze Statue of the Venerable Nyuangyan Sayadaw
15 Alternative Method of Casting a Large Memorial
16 Fiberglass—First Experiments
17 Materials for Fiberglass Sculpture
18 Fiberglass Memorial for a Synagogue
19 Panel in Relief—Mosaic over Cement Fondu
20 Plaster Casting—Waste Moulding
21 Beaten Copper (Repoussé Work)
22 Recent Experiments in Casting
23 Coats-of-Arms, Badges, Emblems
24 Reinforced Concrete Balconies
25 10 ft "Christ" in Coal Dust
26 Large Glass Memorial to Sir Winston Churchill for Dudley, Worcestershire
27 Making a Medal or Coin
Appendix A Welding, Brazing and Polishing Metals
Appendix B Some Notes on Business Guidance for Sculptors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151779