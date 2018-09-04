A Roadmap to Nonhematopoietic Stem Cell-Based Therapeutics
1st Edition
From the Bench to the Clinic
A Roadmap to Non-hematopoietic Stem Cell-Based Therapeutics: From the Bench to the Clinic is a resource that provides an overview of the principles of stem cell therapy, the promises and challenges of using stem cells for treating various clinical conditions, and future perspectives. The overall goal is to facilitate the translation of basic research on stem cells to clinical applications. The properties of stem cells from various sources are reviewed and the advantages and disadvantages of each for clinical use are discussed. Modifying stem cell properties through preconditioning strategies using physical, chemical, genetic, and molecular manipulation to improve cell survival, increase cell differentiation potential, enhance production of paracrine factors, and facilitate homing to the site of injury or disease upon transplantation are reviewed. Various routes of stem cell administration and dosing, and the duration of effects, are explored. Individual chapters are written by experts in the field and focus on the use of stem cells in treating various degenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases, wound healing, cardiovascular disease, spinal cord injury, oral and dental diseases, and skeletal disorders. Finally, experts in the regulatory arena discuss mechanisms used in different countries for approving the use of stem cells to treat diseases and many common issues that are typically encountered while seeking approval for this class of therapeutic agent.
- Offers advanced students, as well as new researchers, an overview of the principles of stem cell therapy
- Discusses a wide array of pressing clinical issues with stem cell-based therapies so that new ideas in the laboratory can be efficiently translated to the clinic through better designed clinical trials
- Helps clarify current regulatory mechanisms so that the safe use of stem cells for treating a variety of diseases can move forward
- Fosters cross-disciplinary dialogue between research scientists and physicians to accelerate the safe implementation of efficacious cell therapies
Basic science and clinial researchers, postdocs, fellows, advanced students, and residents focused on the development of stem cell/cell-based therapies
Part 1 Principles and Concepts
1. What Can We Learn From This Book?
Travis J. Block, David D. Dean and Xiao-Dong Chen
2. Features of Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Stan Gronthos
3. Maintenance and Culture of MSCs
Milos Marinkovic, David D. Dean and Xiao-Dong Chen
4. Manufacturing Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Banks
Jamie Hoover and Patrick J. Hanley
Part 2 Promises and Challenges of MSC-Based Therapies
5. Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Therapy of Osteoarthritis: Current Clinical Developments and Future Therapeutic Strategies
Maxime Ruiz, Marie Maumus, Christian Jorgensen and Daniele Noel
6. Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy in Graft Versus Host Disease
Shivaprasad Manjappa, Rizwan Romee and Armin Rashidi
7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Dandan Wang and Lingyun Sun
8. Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Therapies for Repair and Regeneration of Skin Wounds
Shanmugasundaram Natesan, Randolph Stone, Rodney K. Chan and Robert J. Christy
9. Myocardial Infarction
Natalia Rozwadowska and Maciej Kurpisz
10. Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells as a New Therapeutic Approach for Diabetes Mellitus
Joseph Kim, John Z. Q. Luo and Luguang Luo
11. Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Therapy for Chronic Kidney Disease
Maria V. Irazabal, LaTonya J. Hickson and Alfonso Eirin
12. Promises and Challenges of MSC-Based Therapies: Parkinson Disease and Parkinsonism
Ashley Aaroe and Claire Henchcliffe
13. Spinal Cord Injury
K. A. Ruppert, S. D. Olson and C. S. Cox
14. Stem Cell-Based Restoration of Salivary Gland Function
Olivia N. Tran, Hanzhou Wang, David D. Dean, Xiao-Dong Chen and Chih-Ko Yeh
15. Tooth and Dental Pulp Regeneration
Bei Li, Chen Xi and Yan Jin
Part 3: Future Perspectives
16. MSCs as Biological Drugs
Thekkeparambil Chandrabose Srijaya, Sandhya Sriram, Noor Hayaty Abu Kasim and Shigeki Sugii
17. Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Products for Tissue Repair and Regeneration
Anand Srinivasan, Michelle Lynn Fults, Peter Supronowicz, Roberto Esquivel and Rogelio Zamilpa
18. Use of MSCs in Antiaging Strategies
Travis J. Block, David D. Dean and Xiao-Dong Chen
19. Regulatory Developments for Nonhematopoietic Stem Cell Therapeutics: Perspectives From the EU, the USA, Japan, China, India, Argentina, and Brazil
Achim Rosemann, Gabriela Bortz and Federico Vasen
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119211
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119204
Xiao-Dong Chen
Xiao-Dong Chen, M.D., Ph.D. is currently a Professor in the Department of Comprehensive Dentistry and Chief of the Regenerative Medicine Program in the School of Dentistry at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He is also the founder and Chief Scientific Officer of StemBioSys, Inc., San Antonio, Texas and a Visiting Professor at Shanghai Jiao-Tong University School of Medicine. Dr. Chen received his M.D. from Shanghai Jiao-Tong University School of Medicine, subsequently entered General Surgery residency, and then served as a staff General Surgeon. He also has a Ph.D. in Hematology and Developmental Immunology and has pursued the study of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) since 1993. He received post-doctoral training in stem cell and skeletal biology at Yale University and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr Chen’s group was the first to establish a culture system, using cell-free native ECM, for expanding large numbers of high-quality non-hematopoietic stem cells (NHSCs) from various sources. To closely replicate the tissue specific microenvironment (niche) ex vivo, Dr. Chen and his team have extended their technology and developed 3D tissue-specific matrices for use in a variety of stem cell-based applications such as: 1) rejuvenating NHSCs from the elderly to establish a personal stem cell bank containing large numbers of high-quality autologous cells for treating age-related diseases; 2) inducing NHSC differentiation into the salivary gland epithelial cell lineage for repairing damaged salivary gland; and 3) enhancing the efficacy of bone marrow-derived MSCs for treating community-acquired pneumonia. The cell culture technology has also been used for other applications such as preserving pancreatic islet function, while reducing islet immunogenicity, for use in islet transplantation to treat type 1 diabetes. To foster the translation of his laboratory discoveries, Dr. Chen co-founded a startup company in 2010 (StemBioSys, Inc.; www.stembiosys.com). During the last several years, the company has been developing technology for scaling up the production of stem cells for treating human diseases, and providing a unique platform for quickly developing broad collaborations with other research institutes and biotech companies for basic research and clinical applications.
Professor, Department of Comprehensive Dentistry and Chief, Regenerative Medicine Program, School of Dentistry, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, USA, VA Research Health Scientist of South Texas Veterans Health Care System, and founder and Chief Scientific Officer of StemBioSys, Inc., San Antonio, Texas.