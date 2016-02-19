A Review of the Radiosensitivity of the Tissues in Bone is a report prepared by the Task Group for the International Commission on Radiological Protection Committees 1 and 2. The book reviews a biological indicator of the maximum permissible radiation dose. Data shows that an induction of malignant change should be considered as the limiting factor in maximum permissible levels for the bone. The risk of carcinogenesis in cells is connected with the proliferative potential of the cells. These cells are on bone marrow surfaces, in hematopoietic marrow, and in certain epithelial cells close to bone surfaces. The text also reviews the changes in the patterns of distribution resulting from growth and remodeling of bone. The book examines the effect of distribution of alkaline earth, of plutonium, of thorium, of americium, and of phosphorus in bone growth. The book also evaluates the comparative tumorigenic effects of external and internal irradiation of bone and the factors to be considered in determining the dose limitation from bone-seeking radionuclides. This book can prove beneficial to researchers and practitioners in the fields of radiology, internal medicine, or oncology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

1. The Location and Relative Numbers of Radiosensitive Cells and of Cells Not Considered to Be Radiosensitive in Bone and in Bone Marrow

A. Biological Indicator of Maximum Permissible Radiation Dose

B. The Cells at Carcinogenic Risk

(i) The Osteogenic Cells of Bone

(ii) The Haematopoietic Cells of Marrow

(iii) Epithelial Cells Close to Bone Surfaces

2. The Localization of Bone-Seeking Radionuclides and the Ionization Patterns Resulting from Their Deposition in Relation to Radiosensitive Cells of Bone and Marrow

A. Bone Distribution

(i) The Alkaline Earths

(ii) Plutonium and Thorium

(iii) Americium and the Trivalent Transuranic Elements

(iv) Phosphorus And Carbon

B. Marrow Distribution

(i) 239Pu

(ii) 228Th

(iii) 32P and 14C

3. Changes in the Patterns of Distribution Resulting from Growth and Remodeling of Bone

A. Alkaline Earths

B. Plutonium

C. Thorium

D. Americium

E. Phosphorus

4. Biological Data on Tumor Formation and Degenerative Changes

A. Tumor Formation

(i) Osteosarcoma

(ii) Carcinoma of Epithelium Adjacent to Bone

(iii) Leukaemia

B. Degenerative Changes

References

5. Consideration of the Comparative Tumorigenic Effects of External and Internal Irradiation of Bone

A. Human Experience with External Irradiation

(i) Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bomb Survivors

(ii) American Radiologists

(iii) British Radiologists

(iv) Ankylosing Spondylitics

(v) Children Irradiated for "Enlarged Thymus"

B. Human Experience with Internal Irradiation

C. Experimental Results with Animals

(i) Osteogenic Sarcoma—Relative Toxicities of 226ra,239 Pu and 90s R

(ii) Leukemia

6. Factors to Be Considered in Determining the Dose Limitation from Bone-Seeking Radionuclides

A. General Considerations

B. Available Data on Some Bone-Seeking Radionuclides

(i) 226Ra

(ii) 90Sr + 90Y

(iii) Low-Energy Beta-Emitters (45Ca and 14C)

(iv) 89sr

(v) X-rays and Gamma-rays

C. Possible New Approaches to the Setting of Dose Limits for Bone-Seeking Radionuclides

(i) Beta-Emitters

(ii) Alpha-Emitters

(iii) Consideration of the Present Dose Limitation for 226ra

(iv) Non-Uniformity

(v) Some General Considerations

7. Summary and Conclusions

References

