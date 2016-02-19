A Reference Book of English Words and Phrases for Foreign Science Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080203812, 9781483181813

A Reference Book of English Words and Phrases for Foreign Science Students

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: R. F. Price
eBook ISBN: 9781483181813
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 202
Description

A Reference Book of English Words and Phrases for Foreign Science Students is a reference book of English words and phrases for foreign students, to be used as an aid when reading books on science, making notes, or when describing experiments. It is intended to teach the non-technical English words and phrases which are necessary to describe and explain things and events scientifically. Instructions on how to use the book are included.

Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins by introducing the reader to qualities of things (shape, composition, texture, color, taste and smell). Subsequent chapters focus on relations (quantitative relations and size, spatial relations and order, temporal relations, whole and part); actions (change, motion, techniques and use of apparatus); facts, concepts, and problems in science; the scientific method; causation and classification; and the particular, the general, and comparisons.

This monograph is intended for foreign students who wish to write clear, concise English and to understand more clearly the methods used by scientists in solving problems.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Instructions to Readers

Part I Science as Observation and Experiment

Chapter 1. Qualities of Things

(1) Shape

(2) Composition

(3) Texture

(4) Colour

(5) Taste and Smell

Chapter 2. Relations

(1) Quantitative Relations and Size

(2) Spatial Relations and Order

(3) Temporal Relations (Time)

(4) Whole and Part

Chapter 3. Actions

(1) Change

(2) Motion

(3) Techniques and Use of Apparatus

Part II Science as Description and Explanation

Chapter 1. Facts, Concepts and Problems

Chapter 2. Scientific Method

Chapter 3. The Particular, The General and Comparisons

Chapter 4. Causation

Chapter 5. Classification

Appendix I. Scientific Literature

Appendix II. Scientific Apparatus

Index

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181813

R. F. Price

