A Reference Book of English Words and Phrases for Foreign Science Students
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
A Reference Book of English Words and Phrases for Foreign Science Students is a reference book of English words and phrases for foreign students, to be used as an aid when reading books on science, making notes, or when describing experiments. It is intended to teach the non-technical English words and phrases which are necessary to describe and explain things and events scientifically. Instructions on how to use the book are included.
Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins by introducing the reader to qualities of things (shape, composition, texture, color, taste and smell). Subsequent chapters focus on relations (quantitative relations and size, spatial relations and order, temporal relations, whole and part); actions (change, motion, techniques and use of apparatus); facts, concepts, and problems in science; the scientific method; causation and classification; and the particular, the general, and comparisons.
This monograph is intended for foreign students who wish to write clear, concise English and to understand more clearly the methods used by scientists in solving problems.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Instructions to Readers
Part I Science as Observation and Experiment
Chapter 1. Qualities of Things
(1) Shape
(2) Composition
(3) Texture
(4) Colour
(5) Taste and Smell
Chapter 2. Relations
(1) Quantitative Relations and Size
(2) Spatial Relations and Order
(3) Temporal Relations (Time)
(4) Whole and Part
Chapter 3. Actions
(1) Change
(2) Motion
(3) Techniques and Use of Apparatus
Part II Science as Description and Explanation
Chapter 1. Facts, Concepts and Problems
Chapter 2. Scientific Method
Chapter 3. The Particular, The General and Comparisons
Chapter 4. Causation
Chapter 5. Classification
Appendix I. Scientific Literature
Appendix II. Scientific Apparatus
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181813