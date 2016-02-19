A Reader in Planning Theory, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) What is planning theory?: A choice theory of planning, Davidoff and Reiner. The idea of planning: The evaluation of planning - Some sociological considerations, Glass. British town planning - One ideology or three? Foley. Comprehensive planning and social responsibility: Towards an AIP consensus, Webber. Towards comprehensive planning: Building the middle-range bridge for comprehensive planning, Meyerson. Ends and means in planning, Banfield. The science of muddling through, Lindblom. Behind the middle-range planning bridge, Robinson. The goals of comprehensive planning, Altshuler. A response to Altshuler: Comprehensive planning as a process, Friedmann. Mixed-scanning: A 'third' approach to decision-making, Etzioni. Bureaucrats, advocates, innovators: What makes planners plan? Dyckman. The planner as a bureaucrat, Beckman. Politics, personality and planning, Rabinowitz. Advocacy and pluralism in planning, Davidoff. Notes on the structure of planning administration, Grauhan; Behavioural theories of planning: The planning process: A facet design, Dror; A conceptual model for the analysis of planning behaviour, Friedmann; Community decision behaviour: The culture of planning, Bolan.
Description
Urban and Regional Planning Series, Volume 5: A Reader in Planning Theory focuses on the approaches, methodologies, applications, and mechanics involved in planning theory.
The selection first elaborates on a choice theory of planning, sociological considerations in the evaluation of planning, and British town planning. Discussions focus on social scientific research and town planning ideology, town planning as part of broader social policy, critics of traditional planning, value formulation, means identification, and effectuation. The text then examines comprehensive planning and social responsibility and building the middle-range bridge for comprehensive planning.
The publication takes a look at the science of "muddling through", beyond the middle-range planning bridge, and goals of comprehensive planning. Topics include comprehensiveness and public interest, community development programming, non-comprehensive analysis, relations between means and ends, and successive comparisons as a system. The book also ponders on community decision behavior, a conceptual model for the analysis of planning behavior, and advocacy and pluralism in planning.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in planning theory.
Readership
undergraduate and post-graduate courses in urban and regional planning
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292892
Reviews
@qu:The book is a must for all planners, students, teachers and practitioners, who have faith that planning is an important tool in producing a better world.
Regional Studies @source: