A Rational Approach to Clinical Infectious Diseases - 1st Edition

A Rational Approach to Clinical Infectious Diseases

1st Edition

A Manual for House Officers and Other Non-Infectious Diseases Clinicians

Author: Zelalem Temesgen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323695787
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 272
Description

Written specifically for non-infectious disease specialists in both inpatient and outpatient settings, A Rational Approach to Clinical Infectious Diseases provides concise, practical guidance that mimics the decision-making process and reasoning employed by an ID physician. Using clear, understandable language, Dr. Zelalem Temesgen and his esteemed colleagues at the Mayo Clinic present the art and the context of infectious diseases together with the science, helping non-specialists apply a rational approach to the diagnosis and treatment of infectious conditions. 

Table of Contents

. General Approach to Infectious Diseases Evaluation

2. Interacting with the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory

3. A Primer on Microbiology

4. General Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

5. A Primer on Antimicrobials

6. Fever of Unknown Origin

7. Fever and Rash

8. Ear, Nose, Throat and Neck Infections

9. Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

10. Select Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Infections

11. Urinary Tract Infections

12. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

13. Bone and Joint Infections

14. Diagnostic Approach to a Patient with Suspected CNS Infection

15. Vector-Borne Infections

16. Sepsis

17. Sexually Transmitted Infections

18. HIV Infection

19. Bacteremia

