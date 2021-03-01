A Rational Approach to Clinical Infectious Diseases
1st Edition
A Manual for House Officers and Other Non-Infectious Diseases Clinicians
Written specifically for non-infectious disease specialists in both inpatient and outpatient settings, A Rational Approach to Clinical Infectious Diseases provides concise, practical guidance that mimics the decision-making process and reasoning employed by an ID physician. Using clear, understandable language, Dr. Zelalem Temesgen and his esteemed colleagues at the Mayo Clinic present the art and the context of infectious diseases together with the science, helping non-specialists apply a rational approach to the diagnosis and treatment of infectious conditions.
Table of Contents
. General Approach to Infectious Diseases Evaluation
2. Interacting with the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
3. A Primer on Microbiology
4. General Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
5. A Primer on Antimicrobials
6. Fever of Unknown Origin
7. Fever and Rash
8. Ear, Nose, Throat and Neck Infections
9. Lower Respiratory Tract Infections
10. Select Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Infections
11. Urinary Tract Infections
12. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
13. Bone and Joint Infections
14. Diagnostic Approach to a Patient with Suspected CNS Infection
15. Vector-Borne Infections
16. Sepsis
17. Sexually Transmitted Infections
18. HIV Infection
19. Bacteremia
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323695787
Zelalem Temesgen
