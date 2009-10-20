A Quick Guide to Welding and Weld Inspection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696412, 9781845697679

A Quick Guide to Welding and Weld Inspection

1st Edition

Editors: S E Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9781845697679
Paperback ISBN: 9781845696412
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th October 2009
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

  • Foreword by Series Editor
  • Introduction
  • A 10 Minute Guide
    • 1 What is the difference between the main welding processes? (four minutes)
    • 2 Why use welding symbols? (one minute)
    • 3 What are codes and standards? (one minute)
    • 4 What is welding procedure qualification? (one minute)
    • 5 Why does a welder need qualification? (one minute)
    • 6 What are welding defects? (two minutes)
  • Chapter 1: Abbreviations, Terminology and Welding Symbols
    • Abbreviations
    • Common terms
    • Joint terminology
    • Weld terminology
    • Drawing rules and weld symbols
  • Chapter 2: Duties of a Welding Inspector
    • Before welding
    • During welding
    • After welding
    • Repairs
  • Chapter 3: Analysis of a Fusion Weld
    • Components of a welded joint
    • What makes a good fusion weld?
    • Weld joint: preparation methods
    • Weld joint: shape
    • Residual stress and distortion
    • Minimising stresses and distortion
  • Chapter 4: Materials and Their Weldability
    • Carbon equivalency
    • Classification of steels
    • Alloying elements
    • Material properties
    • Heat treatment of steels
  • Chapter 5: Welding Processes
    • Manual metal arc (MMA)/shielded metal arc welding (SMAW)
    • Metal inert gas (MIG)/metal active gas (MAG)/gas metal arc welding (GMAW)
    • Flux-cored arc welding (FCAW)
    • Tungsten inert gas (TIG)/gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW)
    • Submerged arc welding (SAW)
  • Chapter 6: Non-destructive and Destructive Testing
    • Liquid penetrant testing (PT)
    • Magnetic particle testing (MT)
    • Ultrasonic testing (UT)
    • Radiographic testing (RT)
    • Tension tests
    • Bend tests
    • Charpy tests
    • Hardness testing
    • Macro samples
    • Micro samples
    • Fillet fracture test
    • Butt weld fracture test (nick break)
  • Chapter 7: Fracture Modes and Welding Defects
    • Imperfection categories
    • Hydrogen-induced cold cracking (HICC)
    • Solidification cracking
    • Reheat cracking
    • Lamellar tearing
    • Weld decay
    • Porosity
    • Solid inclusions
    • Lack of fusion
    • Incomplete root penetration
    • Root concavity
    • Excessive root penetration
    • Overlap
    • Underfill
    • Undercut
    • Crater pipe
    • Burn-through
    • Root oxidation
    • Arc strike
    • Spatter
    • Magnetic arc blow
  • Chapter 8: Codes, Standards and Documentation
    • Codes and standards
    • The PED and UK PER
    • Welding procedure qualifications
    • Procedure qualification record (PQR)
    • Welding procedure specification (WPS)
    • Welder qualifications
  • Chapter 9: Health and Safety
    • Health and Safety at Work Act
    • Electrical safety
    • Welding/cutting process safety
    • Personal protective equipment (PPE)
    • Gases and fumes
    • COSHH and workplace exposure limits (WEL)
    • Lifting equipment/pressure system requirements
    • Hand tools and grinding machines
    • Other precautions before welding starts
    • Causes of accidents
    • Permit-to-work
    • Tanks and drums
  • Index

Description

A concise and accessible guide to the knowledge required to fulfil the role of a welding inspector. In covering both European and US-based codes, the book gives those wishing to gain certification in welding inspection a basic all-round understanding of the main subject matter.

Key Features

  • A concise and accessible guide to the knowledge required to fulfil the role of a welding inspector
  • Covers both European and US-based codes
  • Gives those wishing to gain certification in welding inspection a basic all-round understanding of the main subject matter

