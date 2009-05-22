A Quick Guide to API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector Syllabus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695699, 9781845696849

A Quick Guide to API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector Syllabus

1st Edition

Example Questions and Worked Answers

Authors: Clifford Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9781845696849
Paperback ISBN: 9781845695699
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd May 2009
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
50.99
43.34
73.95
62.86
55.95
47.56
75.44
64.12
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The API Individual Certification Programs (ICPs) are well established worldwide in the oil, gas, and petroleum industries. This Quick Guide is unique in providing simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector syllabus by:

  • Summarising and helping them through the syllabus
  • Providing multiple example questions and worked answers
Technical standards covered include the full API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination, i.e. API570 Piping inspection code; API RP 571 Damage mechanisms affecting fixed equipment in the refining industry; API RP 574 Inspection practices for piping system components; API RP 577 Welding and metallurgy; API RP 578 Material verification program for new and existing alloy piping systems; ASME V Non-destructive examination; ASME IX Welding qualifications; ASME B16.5 Pipe flanges and flanged fittings; and ASME B 31.3 Process piping.

Key Features

  • Provides simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector syllabus
  • Summarizes the syllabus and provides the user with multiple example questions and worked answers
  • Technical standards covered include the full API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination

Table of Contents

Section 1 The main principles: Interpreting ASME and API codes; An introduction to API 570; More advanced API 570; API 574; API 578; API 571. Section 2 Welding: Introduction to welding/API 577; General welding rules of ASME B31.3 and API 570; Welding qualifications and ASME IX. Section 3 NDE and other testing; The NDE requirements of ASME V. Section 4 Pressure design: B31.3: Pressure design; ASME B16.5: Flange design. Section 5 Example questions: Example open-book questions; Answers.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696849
Paperback ISBN:
9781845695699

About the Author

Clifford Matthews

Clifford Matthews CEng, FIMechE is Director of Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK, which runs training courses in API 510/570/653, plant inspection, code design, pressure relief equipment and related subjects: over 4000 delegates have been trained in the past 10 years. He has worldwide experience in various industries and is the author of several books on topics relating to inspection. Matthews Training’s approach to teaching API subjects has achieved a first-time examination pass rate in the region of 90%.The company is an authorised global training provider to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

Affiliations and Expertise

Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.