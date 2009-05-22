A Quick Guide to API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector Syllabus
1st Edition
Example Questions and Worked Answers
Description
The API Individual Certification Programs (ICPs) are well established worldwide in the oil, gas, and petroleum industries. This Quick Guide is unique in providing simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector syllabus by:
- Summarising and helping them through the syllabus
- Providing multiple example questions and worked answers
Key Features
- Provides simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 570 Certified Pipework Inspector syllabus
- Summarizes the syllabus and provides the user with multiple example questions and worked answers
- Technical standards covered include the full API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination
Table of Contents
Section 1 The main principles: Interpreting ASME and API codes; An introduction to API 570; More advanced API 570; API 574; API 578; API 571. Section 2 Welding: Introduction to welding/API 577; General welding rules of ASME B31.3 and API 570; Welding qualifications and ASME IX. Section 3 NDE and other testing; The NDE requirements of ASME V. Section 4 Pressure design: B31.3: Pressure design; ASME B16.5: Flange design. Section 5 Example questions: Example open-book questions; Answers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd May 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696849
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845695699
About the Author
Clifford Matthews
Clifford Matthews CEng, FIMechE is Director of Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK, which runs training courses in API 510/570/653, plant inspection, code design, pressure relief equipment and related subjects: over 4000 delegates have been trained in the past 10 years. He has worldwide experience in various industries and is the author of several books on topics relating to inspection. Matthews Training’s approach to teaching API subjects has achieved a first-time examination pass rate in the region of 90%.The company is an authorised global training provider to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Affiliations and Expertise
Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK