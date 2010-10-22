A Quick Guide to API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector Syllabus
1st Edition
Example Questions and Worked Answers
Description
The API Individual Certification Programs (ICPs) are well established worldwide in the oil, gas, and petroleum industries. This Quick Guide is unique in providing simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector syllabus by summarizing and helping them through the syllabus and providing multiple example questions and worked answers.
Technical standards are referenced from the API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination, i.e. API 510 Pressure vessel inspection, alteration, rerating; API 572 Pressure vessel inspection; API RP 571 Damage mechanisms; API RP 577 Welding; ASMEVIII Vessel design; ASMEV NDE; and ASME IX Welding qualifications.
Key Features
- Provides simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector syllabus
- Summarizes the syllabus and provides the user with multiple example questions and worked answers
- Technical standards are referenced from the API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination
Readership
Anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector Syllabus
Table of Contents
Interpreting ASME and API Codes; An Introduction to API 510 (Sections 1–4); API 510 Inspection Practices (Section 5); API 510 Frequency and Data Evaluation (Sections 6 and 7); API 510 Repair, Alteration, Re-rating (Section 8); API 572 Inspection of Pressure Vessels; API 571 Damage Mechanisms; API 576 Inspection of Pressure-Relieving Devices; ASME VIII Pressure Design; ASME VIII Welding and NDE; ASME VIII and API 510 Heat Treatment; Impact Testing; Introduction to Welding/API 577; Welding Qualifications and ASME IX; The NDE Requirements of API 510 and API 577; The NDE Requirements of API 510 and API 577; Thirty Open-Book Sample Questions; Answers; The Final Word on Exam Questions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 22nd October 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857091024
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845697556
About the Author
Clifford Matthews
Clifford Matthews CEng, FIMechE is Director of Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK, which runs training courses in API 510/570/653, plant inspection, code design, pressure relief equipment and related subjects: over 4000 delegates have been trained in the past 10 years. He has worldwide experience in various industries and is the author of several books on topics relating to inspection. Matthews Training’s approach to teaching API subjects has achieved a first-time examination pass rate in the region of 90%.The company is an authorised global training provider to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Affiliations and Expertise
Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK