A Quick Guide to API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector Syllabus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697556, 9780857091024

A Quick Guide to API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector Syllabus

1st Edition

Example Questions and Worked Answers

Authors: Clifford Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780857091024
Paperback ISBN: 9781845697556
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd October 2010
Page Count: 336
Description

The API Individual Certification Programs (ICPs) are well established worldwide in the oil, gas, and petroleum industries. This Quick Guide is unique in providing simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector syllabus by summarizing and helping them through the syllabus and providing multiple example questions and worked answers.

Technical standards are referenced from the API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination, i.e. API 510 Pressure vessel inspection, alteration, rerating; API 572 Pressure vessel inspection; API RP 571 Damage mechanisms; API RP 577 Welding; ASMEVIII Vessel design; ASMEV NDE; and ASME IX Welding qualifications.

Key Features

  • Provides simple, accessible and well-structured guidance for anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector syllabus
  • Summarizes the syllabus and provides the user with multiple example questions and worked answers
  • Technical standards are referenced from the API ‘body of knowledge’ for the examination

Readership

Anyone studying the API 510 Certified Pressure Vessel Inspector Syllabus

Table of Contents

Interpreting ASME and API Codes; An Introduction to API 510 (Sections 1–4); API 510 Inspection Practices (Section 5); API 510 Frequency and Data Evaluation (Sections 6 and 7); API 510 Repair, Alteration, Re-rating (Section 8); API 572 Inspection of Pressure Vessels; API 571 Damage Mechanisms; API 576 Inspection of Pressure-Relieving Devices; ASME VIII Pressure Design; ASME VIII Welding and NDE; ASME VIII and API 510 Heat Treatment; Impact Testing; Introduction to Welding/API 577; Welding Qualifications and ASME IX; The NDE Requirements of API 510 and API 577; The NDE Requirements of API 510 and API 577; Thirty Open-Book Sample Questions; Answers; The Final Word on Exam Questions.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857091024
Paperback ISBN:
9781845697556

About the Author

Clifford Matthews

Clifford Matthews CEng, FIMechE is Director of Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK, which runs training courses in API 510/570/653, plant inspection, code design, pressure relief equipment and related subjects: over 4000 delegates have been trained in the past 10 years. He has worldwide experience in various industries and is the author of several books on topics relating to inspection. Matthews Training’s approach to teaching API subjects has achieved a first-time examination pass rate in the region of 90%.The company is an authorised global training provider to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

Affiliations and Expertise

Matthews Engineering Training Limited, UK

Ratings and Reviews

