A Psychological Approach to Ethical Reality, Volume 132

Authors: K. Hillner
Published Date: 16th November 2000
Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgments. Domain of the ought: prolegomena. Psychology: prolegomena. Why psychology is interested in ethics. Why a psychological analysis of ethics is necessary. Orientations; content of observation: types of moral judgments. Epiphenomena: domain of ethical phenomena. Epistemology: existential status of moral judgments/value qualities. Metaphysics: contentual ethical issues. Application: construction of an ethical reality. Bibliography. Name index. Subject index.

Description

The pre-eminent 19th century British ethicist, Henry Sidgwick once said: "All important ethical notions are also psychological, except perhaps the fundamental antitheses of 'good' and 'bad' and 'wrong', with which psychology, as it treats of what is and not of what ought to be, is not directly concerned" (quoted in T.N. Tice and T.P. Slavens, 1983).

Sidgwick's statement can be interpreted to mean that psychology is relevant for ethics or that psychological knowledge contributes to the construction of an ethical reality. This interpretation serves as the basic impetus to this book, but Sidgwick's statement is also analyzed in detail to demonstrate why a current exposition on the relevance of psychology for ethical reality is necessary and germane.

Readership

For university students in the fields of psychology and philosophy with a bearing on the fields of sociology, economics, political science and anthropology.

K. Hillner Author

Psychology Department, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD 57007, USA

