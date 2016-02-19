A Prophet in Two Countries
1st Edition
The Life of F. E. Simon
Description
A Prophet in Two Countries: The Life of F.E. Simon is a narration of the true story of F.E. Simon whose work involved developing nuclear energy for the British during the Second World War. Franz Simon is a Jew born in Berlin and earns his doctorate degree from the University of Berlin. He works at the Physikalisch Chemisches Institut, and then as a professor at the Technische Hochschule in Breslau. When Germany starts its systematic repression of Jews, Simon, now married and with two children, leaves Germany in 1939, along with Thomas Frank and a Jewish secretary. The Simon family settles in Oxford, and he works at the Clarendon.
In 1936, he gets an appointment as University Reader in Thermodynamics at Birmingham University. Professor of Mathematics Rudolf Peierls introduces Simon to work related to the war. Simon is then put in charge of all work on isotope separation at the Clarendon. The system Simon develops for gaseous diffusion turns out to be the most practicable among the many other methods, and this becomes adopted in many factories. After the war, he is awarded the C.B.E. and he publishes many papers before his death on October 31, 1956.
Researchers, students, and academicians involved in British history and readers with general historical and biographical interest will find this book a pleasant reading.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. A Jewish Home in Berlin
Chapter 2. University Life and War
Chapter 3. A Doctor's Degree
Chapter 4. Low Temperature Research
Chapter 5. The Twenties in Berlin
Chapter 6. Breslau and the Nazis
Chapter 7. Oxford and The Clarendon
Chapter 8. Prelude to War
Chapter 9. Enemy Aliens
Chapter 10. The Diffusion Project
Chapter 11. Tube Alloys
Chapter 12. After Six Years of War
Chapter 13. Post-War Activities
Chapter 14. Waste
Chapter 15. Man and Scientist
Complete List of E. E. Simon s Scientific Publications
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164458