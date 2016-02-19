A Prophet in Two Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115634, 9781483164458

A Prophet in Two Countries

1st Edition

The Life of F. E. Simon

Authors: Nancy Arms
Editors: G. M. D. Howat
eBook ISBN: 9781483164458
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Prophet in Two Countries: The Life of F.E. Simon is a narration of the true story of F.E. Simon whose work involved developing nuclear energy for the British during the Second World War. Franz Simon is a Jew born in Berlin and earns his doctorate degree from the University of Berlin. He works at the Physikalisch Chemisches Institut, and then as a professor at the Technische Hochschule in Breslau. When Germany starts its systematic repression of Jews, Simon, now married and with two children, leaves Germany in 1939, along with Thomas Frank and a Jewish secretary. The Simon family settles in Oxford, and he works at the Clarendon.
In 1936, he gets an appointment as University Reader in Thermodynamics at Birmingham University. Professor of Mathematics Rudolf Peierls introduces Simon to work related to the war. Simon is then put in charge of all work on isotope separation at the Clarendon. The system Simon develops for gaseous diffusion turns out to be the most practicable among the many other methods, and this becomes adopted in many factories. After the war, he is awarded the C.B.E. and he publishes many papers before his death on October 31, 1956.
Researchers, students, and academicians involved in British history and readers with general historical and biographical interest will find this book a pleasant reading.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. A Jewish Home in Berlin

Chapter 2. University Life and War

Chapter 3. A Doctor's Degree

Chapter 4. Low Temperature Research

Chapter 5. The Twenties in Berlin

Chapter 6. Breslau and the Nazis

Chapter 7. Oxford and The Clarendon

Chapter 8. Prelude to War

Chapter 9. Enemy Aliens

Chapter 10. The Diffusion Project

Chapter 11. Tube Alloys

Chapter 12. After Six Years of War

Chapter 13. Post-War Activities

Chapter 14. Waste

Chapter 15. Man and Scientist

Complete List of E. E. Simon s Scientific Publications

Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164458

About the Author

Nancy Arms

About the Editor

G. M. D. Howat

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.