A Prophet in Two Countries
1st Edition
The Life of F.E. Simon
A Prophet in Two Countries: The Life of F.E. Simon is a biography of Franz Simon and his work in physical chemistry toward the development of nuclear energy. Born in a Jewish family in Berlin at the turn of the 20th century, at a time when Germany started repressing the Jews, Franz Simon becomes a doctor in physical chemistry and successfully conducts many scientific experiments. Germany restricts the Jews from obtaining some professions such as university professors, and though Simon successfully passes his “Habilitation” and is allowed to give lectures and collect fees, he is not given an established university appointment. He gets a professorship at the Technische Hochschule in Breslau, but does not stay there for long.
Before the Nazis stepped-up their drive against Jewish emigration, Simon and his family leave for Oxford. In 1938, he becomes a British citizen. When World War II breaks, rumors spread that German refugees like Simon will face terrible punishment if Germany wins the war. This rumor only makes the German refugee-scientists more resolved in helping Britain produce the atomic bomb before Germany does. In 1940, he submits a report on Britain’s progress on nuclear energy. His method of gaseous diffusion is the most practicable and becomes the basis for many factories later on. His work on the diffusion project earns him the British C.B.E. award, which, for Simon, makes him a man, no longer without a nationality, but a proven British citizen. This biography will delight historians particularly those interested in the history of Jews in Germany and Britain.
This book will also attract general readers who are interested in the lives of great scientists
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. A Jewish Home in Berlin
Chapter 2. University Life and War
Chapter 3. A Doctor's Degree
Chapter 4. Low Temperature Research
Chapter 5. The Twenties in Berlin
Chapter 6. Breslau and the Nazis
Chapter 7. Oxford and The Clarendon
Chapter 8. Prelude to War
Chapter 9. Enemy Aliens
Chapter 10. The Diffusion Project
Chapter 11. Tube Alloys
Chapter 12. After Six Years of War
Chapter 13. Post-War Activities
Chapter 14. Waste
Chapter 15. Man and Scientist
Complete List of F. E. Simon's Scientific Publications
Index
