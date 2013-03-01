A Primer of Clinical Psychiatry
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of A Primer of Clinical Psychiatry provides a broad overview of the major topics in psychiatry and provides the clinical skills necessary for competent clinical practice. It also includes an up-to-date overview of the scientific literature behind this fascinating and challenging medical discipline.
This book covers in detail the psychiatric interview, the mental state examination, and clinical investigations relevant to psychiatry.
All of the major syndromes of psychiatry are addressed including schizophrenia, depressive disorders, bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, eating disorders, somatoform disorders and personality disorders and cover epidemiology, aetiology and clinical aspects, and discussion of specific treatment approaches.
A separate section reviews biological and psychosocial aspects of treatment in psychiatry, with worked case examples. A chapter on psychiatric emergencies is included in this section.
Discrete chapters cover specialist areas such as child and adolescent psychiatry, old age psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, dual disability and substance use disorders.
Enhancing each chapter is a case-based role-play scenario, complete with model answers. Each scenario is set out to model modern pedagogical theory, with roles, setting, tasks, and model answers all articulated and cross-referenced to the core text. Readers can adopt various roles within the scenarios, including that of the doctor (general practice registrars, interns, and residents), allied health staff, or patients themselves and their relatives. The scenarios cover everything from basic skills such as taking a history or describing a disorder, to more advanced problems, such as working with the hostile family and assessing risk in the emergency setting. This case-based role-play approach is ideal for those preparing for psychiatry Observed Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs).
A Primer of Clinical Psychiatry 2nd edition aims to introduce the pertinent facts of clinical psychiatry to medical students and students of mental health disciplines. It will also be a useful resource for established clinicians, including GPs and the more advanced psychiatric trainee or mental health professional.
Key Features
• Case-based scenarios provide a practical application of theory in real life and are ideal for OSCE preparation.
• Drug dosages prescribed for biological treatment of psychiatric diseases add to the clinical aspect of the book
• New chapters on the history of psychiatry and ethics in psychiatry have been added to this edition.
• The section “How to use this book” helps the reader navigate the book effectively and efficiently.
Table of Contents
Part 1 The tools of psychiatry
1 The psychiatric interview and mental state assessment
2 The physical examination and investigations relevant to psychiatry
Part 2 The syndromes of psychiatry
3 Classification
4 Organic psychiatry
5 Schizophrenia and related disorders
6 Depressive disorders
7 Bipolar and related disorders
8 Anxiety and post-traumatic disorders
9 The obsessive-compulsive spectrum
10 Eating disorders
11 Somatisation and the somatoform disorders
12 Personality disorders
Part 3 Treatments
13 Biological treatments
14 The psychotherapies
15 Dealing with psychiatric emergencies
Part 4 Special groups
16 Child and adolescent psychiatry
17 Old age psychiatry
18 Forensic psychiatry and risk assessment
19 Dual disability
20 Substance use disorders
Appendix
Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs) in psychiatry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581578
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541572
About the Author
David Castle
Affiliations and Expertise
David Castle MBChB, MSc, MD, DLSHTM, FRCPsych, FRANZCP; Professor, Chair of Psychiatry, St Vincent’s Hospital, The University of Melbourne, Victoria
Darryl Bassett
Affiliations and Expertise
Darryl Bassett MBBS, BSc, FRANZCP, Dip Psychother; Consultant Psychiatrist, Perth, Western Australia