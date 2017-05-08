A Primer in Financial Data Management describes concepts and methods, considering financial data management, not as a technological challenge, but as a key asset that underpins effective business management.

This broad survey of data management in financial services discusses the data and process needs from the business user, client and regulatory perspectives. Its non-technical descriptions and insights can be used by readers with diverse interests across the financial services industry.

The need has never been greater for skills, systems, and methodologies to manage information in financial markets. The volume of data, the diversity of sources, and the power of the tools to process it massively increased. Demands from business, customers, and regulators on transparency, safety, and above all, timely availability of high quality information for decision-making and reporting have grown in tandem, making this book a must read for those working in, or interested in, financial management.