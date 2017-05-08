A Primer in Financial Data Management
1st Edition
Description
A Primer in Financial Data Management describes concepts and methods, considering financial data management, not as a technological challenge, but as a key asset that underpins effective business management.
This broad survey of data management in financial services discusses the data and process needs from the business user, client and regulatory perspectives. Its non-technical descriptions and insights can be used by readers with diverse interests across the financial services industry.
The need has never been greater for skills, systems, and methodologies to manage information in financial markets. The volume of data, the diversity of sources, and the power of the tools to process it massively increased. Demands from business, customers, and regulators on transparency, safety, and above all, timely availability of high quality information for decision-making and reporting have grown in tandem, making this book a must read for those working in, or interested in, financial management.
Key Features
- Focuses on ways information management can fuel financial institutions’ processes, including regulatory reporting, trade lifecycle management, and customer interaction
- Covers recent regulatory and technological developments and their implications for optimal financial information management
- Views data management from a supply chain perspective and discusses challenges and opportunities, including big data technologies and regulatory scrutiny
Readership
Economics, finance, and business management graduate students and professionals worldwide who need to know about financial data management
Table of Contents
1. The Changing Financial Services Landscape
2. Taxonomy of Financial Data
3. Information as the Fuel for Financial Services’ Business Processes
4. Challenges and Trends in the Financial Data Management Agenda
5. Data Management Tools and Techniques
6. Data Management Processes and Quality Management
7. Data Management Organisation
8. What’s Next?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099001
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128097762
About the Author
Martijn Groot
Martijn Groot is VP Product Management at Asset Control, a market leading provider of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) solutions to buy- and sell-side firms and market infrastructure companies around the globe. Martijn has worked in product management, consulting and technology roles focused on enterprise software, financial data analytics and content services at firms such as ABN AMRO, Euroclear and IGATE. Martijn holds an MBA from INSEAD, a MSc in Mathematics from VU University, Amsterdam and is a certified Financial Risk Manager from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Product Marketing Director, Asset Control, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Reviews
"As a Professor of Signal Processing in Telecommunications and Economics, I am going to use A Primer in Financial Data Management as my go-to-guide for many years to come. A brilliant piece of work! The author was able to take a real cumbersome subject and turn it into a compelling read that I have recommended to all of my colleagues." --Francesco Benedetto, Università degli Studi Roma Tre
"Martijn Groot's book is a comprehensive introduction to the broad field financial data management. It covers many relevant and practical aspects in a very accessible language and without getting lost in technical details and jargon. Highly recommended!" --Dietmar Maringer, Universität Basel