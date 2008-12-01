A Practice of Anesthesia for Infants and Children - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416031345, 9780323295192

A Practice of Anesthesia for Infants and Children

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Charles Cote Jerrold Lerman I. David Todres
eBook ISBN: 9780323295192
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031345
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2008
Page Count: 1192
Description

Extensively revised and updated, and in full-color throughout, the new edition of this popular text delivers practical advice on the safe, effective administration of general and regional anesthesia to infants and children. More than 50 internationally renowned experts—and a brand-new editor—discuss standard techniques as well as the very latest advances in pediatric anesthesiology, keeping you on the cusp of today’s best practices. Chapter after chapter, you’ll find authoritative guidance on everything from preoperative evaluation through neonatal emergencies to the PACU, as well as more than 1,000 illustrations that clarify concepts. And, as an Expert Consult title, this thoroughly updated 4th edition comes with access to the complete fully searchable contents online as well as video clips of pediatric anesthesia procedures, pediatric drug dosage calculators, extended references, and downloadable images for use in electronic presentations.

Key Features

  • Reviews underlying scientific information and addresses preoperative assessment and anesthesia management in detail to help you make better informed decisions.
  • Provides guidelines for postoperative care, emergencies, and special procedures in one single source for your reference convenience.

Details

No. of pages:
1192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323295192
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031345

About the Author

Charles Cote

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anaesthesia, Harvard Medical School; Director of Clinical Research, Division of Pediatric Anesthesia, MassGeneral Hospital for Children; Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Jerrold Lerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; Department of Anesthesiology, Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo, NY, USA

I. David Todres

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and Anaesthesia, Harvard Medical School; Chief of Ethics Unit, MassGeneral Hospital for Children; Department of Pediatrics, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

