A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641418, 9780080859385

A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: Richard Nuccitelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080859385
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125641418
Paperback ISBN: 9780125228107
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1994
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Ca2+ Buffers and [Ca2+]I Perturbation Techniques:

D.M. Bers, C.W. Patton, and R. Nuccitelli, A Practical Guide to the Preparation of Ca2+ Buffers.

R. Zucker, Photorelease Techniques for Raising or Lowering Intracellular Ca2+.

D. Thomas and M.R. Hanley, Pharmacological Tools for Perturbing Intracellular Calcium Storage.

Microelectrode Techniques for Measuring [Ca2+]I and Ca2+ Fluxes:

S. Baudet, L. Hove-Madsen, and D.M. Bers, How to Make and to Use Calcium-Specific Mini- and Microelectrodes.

P.J.S. Smith, R.H. Sanger, and L.F. Jaffe, The Vibrating Ca2+ Electrode: A New Technique for Detecting Plasma Membrane Regions of Ca2+ Influx and Efflux.

C.A. Leech and G.G. Holz, IV, Application of Patch Clamp Methods to the Study of Calcium Currents and Calcium Channels.

Fluorescence Techniques for Imaging [Ca2+]I:

J.P.Y. Kao, Practical Aspects of Measuring [Ca2+] with Fluorescent Indicators.

S.J. Morris, T.B. Wiegmann, L.W. Welling, and B.M. Chronwall, Rapid Simultaneous Estimation of Intracellular Calcium and pH.

T.J. Keating and R.J. Cork, Improved Spatial Resolution in Ratio Images Using Computational Confocal Techniques.

P.A. Diliberto, X.F. Wang, and B. Herman, Confocal Imaging of Ca2+ in Cells.

S. Girard and D.E. Clapham, Simultaneous Near Ultraviolet and Visible Excitation Confocal Microscopy of Calcium Transients in Xenopus Oocytes.

Use of Aequorin for [Ca2+]I Imaging:

K.R. Robinson, T.J. Keating, and R. J. Cork, Inexpensive Techniques for Measuring [Ca2+]I Changes Using a Photomultiplier Tube.

A.L. Miller, E. Karplus, and L.F. Jaffe, Imaging [Ca2+]I with Aequorin Using a Photon Imaging Detector.

R. Rizzuto, M. Brini, and T. Pozzan, Targeting Recombinant Aequorin to Specific Intracellular Organelles. Index.

Description

A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells describes popular techniques along with helpful do's and don't's and computer programs. The volume enables investigators to evaluate confocal images, use the latest dyes, and design Calcium buffers appropriate to their research needs. This book is designed for laboratory use by graduate students, technicians, and researchers in many disciplines, ranging from molecular to cellular levels of investigation.

Key Features

  • Describes techniques for detection of [Ca2+]I: Ca2+ - sensitive microelectrodes
  • Fluorescent dyes
  • Luminescent proteins
  • Includes techniques for perturbing intracellular Ca2+
  • Covers detailed methodology plus problems and pitfalls of each technique
  • Contains a practical guide to preparing Ca2+ buffers with an easy-to-use computer program
  • Color plates illustrate techniques such as
  • Confocal ratio-imaging
  • Use of aequorin

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and technicians in cell, developmental, and molecular biology, neuroscience, physiology, biochemistry, biophysics, and optical sciences

Reviews

"This multi-authored book... provides theoretical and applied aspects of different established techniques for the measurement of [Ca2+]i at submicromolar concentration. Each chapter is organized, keeping in view the needs of a person working in the laboratory, by giving the detailed methodology required for the implementation of that particular technique, and all the chapters are well referenced... The book provides a pragmatic approach for the estimation of cytosolic [Ca2+]i and also provides a means for studying the spatial and temporal resolution of [Ca2+]i. The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, 'this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research.' It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --RAMESH BHALLA, University of Iowa, Iowa City

"The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research. It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --MOLECULAR & CELLULAR NEUROSCIENCES

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

About the Serial Volume Editors

Richard Nuccitelli Serial Volume Editor

