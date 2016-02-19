A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells, Volume 40

"This multi-authored book... provides theoretical and applied aspects of different established techniques for the measurement of [Ca2+]i at submicromolar concentration. Each chapter is organized, keeping in view the needs of a person working in the laboratory, by giving the detailed methodology required for the implementation of that particular technique, and all the chapters are well referenced... The book provides a pragmatic approach for the estimation of cytosolic [Ca2+]i and also provides a means for studying the spatial and temporal resolution of [Ca2+]i. The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, 'this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research.' It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --RAMESH BHALLA, University of Iowa, Iowa City

"The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research. It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --MOLECULAR & CELLULAR NEUROSCIENCES