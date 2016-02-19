A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ca2+ Buffers and [Ca2+]I Perturbation Techniques:
D.M. Bers, C.W. Patton, and R. Nuccitelli, A Practical Guide to the Preparation of Ca2+ Buffers.
R. Zucker, Photorelease Techniques for Raising or Lowering Intracellular Ca2+.
D. Thomas and M.R. Hanley, Pharmacological Tools for Perturbing Intracellular Calcium Storage.
Microelectrode Techniques for Measuring [Ca2+]I and Ca2+ Fluxes:
S. Baudet, L. Hove-Madsen, and D.M. Bers, How to Make and to Use Calcium-Specific Mini- and Microelectrodes.
P.J.S. Smith, R.H. Sanger, and L.F. Jaffe, The Vibrating Ca2+ Electrode: A New Technique for Detecting Plasma Membrane Regions of Ca2+ Influx and Efflux.
C.A. Leech and G.G. Holz, IV, Application of Patch Clamp Methods to the Study of Calcium Currents and Calcium Channels.
Fluorescence Techniques for Imaging [Ca2+]I:
J.P.Y. Kao, Practical Aspects of Measuring [Ca2+] with Fluorescent Indicators.
S.J. Morris, T.B. Wiegmann, L.W. Welling, and B.M. Chronwall, Rapid Simultaneous Estimation of Intracellular Calcium and pH.
T.J. Keating and R.J. Cork, Improved Spatial Resolution in Ratio Images Using Computational Confocal Techniques.
P.A. Diliberto, X.F. Wang, and B. Herman, Confocal Imaging of Ca2+ in Cells.
S. Girard and D.E. Clapham, Simultaneous Near Ultraviolet and Visible Excitation Confocal Microscopy of Calcium Transients in Xenopus Oocytes.
Use of Aequorin for [Ca2+]I Imaging:
K.R. Robinson, T.J. Keating, and R. J. Cork, Inexpensive Techniques for Measuring [Ca2+]I Changes Using a Photomultiplier Tube.
A.L. Miller, E. Karplus, and L.F. Jaffe, Imaging [Ca2+]I with Aequorin Using a Photon Imaging Detector.
R. Rizzuto, M. Brini, and T. Pozzan, Targeting Recombinant Aequorin to Specific Intracellular Organelles. Index.
Description
A Practical Guide to the Study of Calcium in Living Cells describes popular techniques along with helpful do's and don't's and computer programs. The volume enables investigators to evaluate confocal images, use the latest dyes, and design Calcium buffers appropriate to their research needs. This book is designed for laboratory use by graduate students, technicians, and researchers in many disciplines, ranging from molecular to cellular levels of investigation.
Key Features
- Describes techniques for detection of [Ca2+]I: Ca2+ - sensitive microelectrodes
- Fluorescent dyes
- Luminescent proteins
- Includes techniques for perturbing intracellular Ca2+
- Covers detailed methodology plus problems and pitfalls of each technique
- Contains a practical guide to preparing Ca2+ buffers with an easy-to-use computer program
- Color plates illustrate techniques such as
- Confocal ratio-imaging
- Use of aequorin
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and technicians in cell, developmental, and molecular biology, neuroscience, physiology, biochemistry, biophysics, and optical sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 10th March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859385
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125641418
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125228107
Reviews
"This multi-authored book... provides theoretical and applied aspects of different established techniques for the measurement of [Ca2+]i at submicromolar concentration. Each chapter is organized, keeping in view the needs of a person working in the laboratory, by giving the detailed methodology required for the implementation of that particular technique, and all the chapters are well referenced... The book provides a pragmatic approach for the estimation of cytosolic [Ca2+]i and also provides a means for studying the spatial and temporal resolution of [Ca2+]i. The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, 'this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research.' It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --RAMESH BHALLA, University of Iowa, Iowa City
"The book achieves the stated goal in the preface, this material will be very useful to the investigator who wants to apply any of these methods to his or her research. It is a very well-written monograph and includes useful illustrations and helpful, practical points." --MOLECULAR & CELLULAR NEUROSCIENCES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Nuccitelli Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biological Sciences, University of California, Davis, U.S.A.