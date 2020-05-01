A Practical Guide to Plastics Sustainability is an extensive and groundbreaking reference work offering a broad, detailed, and highly practical vision of the complex concept of sustainability in plastics. The aim is to present a range of potential pathways towards more sustainable plastics parts and products, enabling the reader to further integrate the idea of sustainability into their design process.

The book begins by introducing the context and concept of sustainability, discussing perceptions, drivers of change, key factors, and environmental issues, before presenting a detailed outline of the current situation with types of plastics, processing, and opportunities for improved sustainability. The key metrics, indicators and standards for plastics sustainability are then presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the different possibilities for improved sustainability, offering a step-by-step technical approach to areas including design, properties, renewable plastics, and recycling and re-use. Each of these pillars are supported by data, examples, analysis, and best practice guidance. Finally, latest developments and future possibilities are considered.

This is an essential resource for engineers, designers, manufacturers, R&D, and other professionals working in the plastics industry, as well as those working with plastics across industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, packaging, consumer products, sports and leisure, and waste and recycling. This is also of great interest to researchers and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer science, sustainability, environmental science, materials science, mechanical engineering, and chemical engineering.