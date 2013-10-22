A Practical Guide to Membrane Protein Purification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080571720

A Practical Guide to Membrane Protein Purification, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: Arnold Revzin
Editors: Gebhard von Jagow
eBook ISBN: 9780080571720
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 166
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
109.65
12100.00
10285.00
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Strategies and Techniques:

G. von Jagow, T.A. Link, and H. Schagger, Purification Strategies for Membrane Proteins.

H. Schagger, Chromatographic Techniques and Basic Operations in Membrane Protein Purification.

H. Schagger, Denaturing Electrophoretic Techniques.

H. Schagger, Native Gel Electrophresis.

Discussion of Selected Isolation Protocols:

H. Schagger, Isolation of Complex III, of Subcomplexes, and of Protein Subunits from Bovine Heart: Triton X-100/Hydroxylapatite.

S.K. Buchanan and J.E. Walker, Chromatographic Purification of F1F0-ATPase and Complex I from Bovine Heart Mitochondria: FPLC-Anion Exchange and Dye-Ligand Chromatography.

M. Bodicker and H. Weiss, Isolation of Ubiquinol: Cytochrome c Oxidoreductase (Complex III) from Fungal and Plant Mitochondria: Affinity Chromatography.

A. Kroger, V. Geisler, and A. Duchene, Isolation of Wolinella succinogenes Hydrogenase: Chromatofocusing.

G. Tsiotis, Photosystem I From Cyanobacteria Isolated in Crystallizing Form by Preparative Isoelectric Focusing. Subject Index.

Description

A Practical Guide to Membrane Protein Purification is written especially for researchers who have some familarity with separation of water-soluble proteins, but who may not be aware of the pitfalls they face with membrane proteins. This guide presents techniques in a concise form, emphasizing the aspects unique to membrane proteins. The book explains the principles of the methods, permitting researchers and students new to this area to adapt these techniques to their particular needs. The second volume in the series, this book is an essential manual for investigations of structure and function of native membrane proteins, as well as for purification of these proteins for immunization and protein sequencing.

Separation, Detection, and Characterization of Biological Macromolecules is a new series of laboratory guides. Each volume focuses on a topic of central interest to scientists and students in biomedical and biological research. Introductory chapters are followed by clear, step-by-step protocols that present principles and practice. These concise manuals are designed for optimal understanding of methods as well as for practical benchtop use.

Key Features

  • Provides general guidelines and strategies for isolation of membrane proteins
  • Describes detailed practical procedures that have been the widest applications, and lowest specialized equipment needs
  • Gives special emphasis to new native and denaturing electrophoresis techniques
  • Explains modifications of techniques used for water-soluble proteins

Readership

Researchers, technicians, and students in academic and industrial laboratories working in protein and membrane biochemistry, biotechnology, cell biology, developmental biology, physiology, pharmacology, molecular biology, microbiology, immunology, neuroscience, and biophysics

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571720

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Arnold Revzin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, USA

About the Editors

Gebhard von Jagow Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zentrum Für Biologische Chemie, Frankfurt, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.