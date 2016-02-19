A Practical Guide to HPLC Detection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125456807, 9780323140614

A Practical Guide to HPLC Detection

1st Edition

Editors: Donald Parriott
eBook ISBN: 9780323140614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1992
Page Count: 293
Description

This guide for the practicing chromatographer who wants a ready source of information on HPLC detection explores and compares existing detection systems and detectors, outlines the common problems associated with a given detector, and offers proven approaches to avoiding such problems.

Key Features

  • Addresses the practical aspects of HPLC detection, including: basic theory, when a particular type of detector can be used, how detectors from various manufacturers differ, common problems of detectors and ways to avoid them
  • Presents an overview of today's most common techniques
  • Discusses the advantages and disadvantages of HPLC, dispelling common misconceptions

Table of Contents

D. Parriott, Introduction. M. Munk, Refractive Index Detection. R. Blain, Absorbance Detection. D. Wickham, Photodiode Array Absorbance Detection. B. OFlaherty, Fluorescence Detection. R.D. Rocklin, Electrochemical Detection. J.R. Chapman, Mass Spectrometry as an LC Detection Technique. E.J. Woolf, Post-Column Derivatization Techniques. C. Parriott, Other Modes of Detection. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140614

About the Editor

Donald Parriott

Affiliations and Expertise

Consumer Health Care Group, Pfizer, Inc.

Reviews

"Detection is clearly an important part of chromatography. While new monographs on HPLC detection are published once in a while, this book has more of a practical flavor to it than most of its competitors. The editor has assembled a nice collection of authors who are either instrument manufacturers or serious users in the industrial laboratory. It is noteworthy that the chapters do not show particular biases or commercial overtones that reflect the authors backgrounds....[This book] will prove to be an asset to every LC laboratory." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

"This book provides an abundance of practical information on HPLC detection in a readily accessible format. While the book is organized by chapters on specific types of HPLC detection, there is also a consistent theme within chapters providing the HPLCuser with discussions on the appropriate uses for the detection method, advantages and disadvantages of various designs of detectors, and realistic solutions to some problems inherent with specific types of detectors....The purpose of the book is to be a guide for the everyday work of the chromatographer. It meets this goal very nicely, and both the beginner and the more experienced chromatographer should find it useful....[The book] will undoubtedly be a welcome reference for the many researchers who rely on HPLC." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

