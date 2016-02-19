A Practical Guide to HPLC Detection

"Detection is clearly an important part of chromatography. While new monographs on HPLC detection are published once in a while, this book has more of a practical flavor to it than most of its competitors. The editor has assembled a nice collection of authors who are either instrument manufacturers or serious users in the industrial laboratory. It is noteworthy that the chapters do not show particular biases or commercial overtones that reflect the authors backgrounds....[This book] will prove to be an asset to every LC laboratory." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

"This book provides an abundance of practical information on HPLC detection in a readily accessible format. While the book is organized by chapters on specific types of HPLC detection, there is also a consistent theme within chapters providing the HPLCuser with discussions on the appropriate uses for the detection method, advantages and disadvantages of various designs of detectors, and realistic solutions to some problems inherent with specific types of detectors....The purpose of the book is to be a guide for the everyday work of the chromatographer. It meets this goal very nicely, and both the beginner and the more experienced chromatographer should find it useful....[The book] will undoubtedly be a welcome reference for the many researchers who rely on HPLC." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY