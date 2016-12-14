A Practical Guide to Fascial Manipulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702066597, 9780702066580

A Practical Guide to Fascial Manipulation

1st Edition

an evidence- and clinical-based approach

Authors: Tuulia Luomala Mika Pihlman
eBook ISBN: 9780702066580
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702066597
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th December 2016
Page Count: 232
Description

Grounded in scientific and clinical evidence, this highly illustrated new guide gives an introduction to the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders using the Fascial Manipulation (FM) method developed by Luigi Stecco – the foremost scientifically valid method of evaluating and treating fascial dysfunction. It describes FM’s history, anatomy and physiology of fasciae, indications and contraindications, mechanisms of action, and details of the subjective and physical techniques used to manage disorders.

A Practical Guide to Fascial Manipulation focuses on concepts around evaluating the fascia based on functional testing, movement and direction in specific spatial planes, and the location of specific areas to treat safely. With an emphasis throughout on accessible practical information, the book is also supported by a website – www.guidefascial.com – containing procedural video clips and an image bank.

Table of Contents

Forewords
Acknowledgements
Introduction

1 History of Fascial Manipulation
2 Anatomy of the Fascia from the Clinical Point of View
3 Physiology of the Fascia from the Clinical Point of View
4 Fascial Manipulation
5 What Kind of Disorders and Dysfunctions to Treat with Musculoskeletal Fascial Manipulation
6 Fascial Manipulation for Internal Dysfunctions
7 Veterinary Fascial Manipulation
8 Conclusion

Companion Website: www.guidefascial.com

  • video bank
  • image bank

Tuulia Luomala

Physiotherapist / Lecturer / Teacher, Fysioterapia Tuulia Luomala, Turenki, Finland

Mika Pihlman

Physiotherapist / Teacher, Manuaalinen Fysioterapia Mika Pihlman, Turku, Finland

