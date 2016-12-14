A Practical Guide to Fascial Manipulation
1st Edition
an evidence- and clinical-based approach
Description
Grounded in scientific and clinical evidence, this highly illustrated new guide gives an introduction to the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders using the Fascial Manipulation (FM) method developed by Luigi Stecco – the foremost scientifically valid method of evaluating and treating fascial dysfunction. It describes FM’s history, anatomy and physiology of fasciae, indications and contraindications, mechanisms of action, and details of the subjective and physical techniques used to manage disorders.
A Practical Guide to Fascial Manipulation focuses on concepts around evaluating the fascia based on functional testing, movement and direction in specific spatial planes, and the location of specific areas to treat safely. With an emphasis throughout on accessible practical information, the book is also supported by a website – www.guidefascial.com – containing procedural video clips and an image bank.
Table of Contents
Forewords
Acknowledgements
Introduction
1 History of Fascial Manipulation
2 Anatomy of the Fascia from the Clinical Point of View
3 Physiology of the Fascia from the Clinical Point of View
4 Fascial Manipulation
5 What Kind of Disorders and Dysfunctions to Treat with Musculoskeletal Fascial Manipulation
6 Fascial Manipulation for Internal Dysfunctions
7 Veterinary Fascial Manipulation
8 Conclusion
Companion Website: www.guidefascial.com
- video bank
- image bank
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066580
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702066597
About the Author
Tuulia Luomala
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiotherapist / Lecturer / Teacher, Fysioterapia Tuulia Luomala, Turenki, Finland
Mika Pihlman
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiotherapist / Teacher, Manuaalinen Fysioterapia Mika Pihlman, Turku, Finland