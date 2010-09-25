A Practical Guide to Electronic Resources in the Humanities
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of tables
About the authors
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction
Research and the web
Open access: electronic journals and repositories
Chapter 2: Introduction to electronic resources in the performing arts
Music
Theater
Dance
Film
Chapter 3: Introduction to electronic resources in art and architecture
Article indexes and databases
Painting and sculpture
Museums, archives and digital collections
Illuminated manuscripts
Architecture
Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference resources
Photography, prints and design
Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference resources
Archives, museums and digital collections
Chapter 4: Introduction to languages and literature resources
Classical Greek and Latin languages and literature
Beazley Archive Center Databases
Germanic languages and literature
Romance languages and literature
Slavic languages and literature
Asian languages and literature
Chapter 5: Introduction to electronic resources in philosophy and religion
Philosophy
Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference works
Electronic text collections
Aesthetics
Continental philosophy
Professional resources
Religion
Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other general reference works
Bibliography
Further reading
Index
Description
From full-text article databases to digitized collections of primary source materials, newly emerging electronic resources have radically impacted how research in the humanities is conducted and discovered. This book, covering high-quality, up-to-date electronic resources for the humanities, is an easy–to-use annotated guide for the librarian, student, and scholar alike. It covers online databases, indexes, archives, and many other critical tools in key humanities disciplines including philosophy, religion, languages and literature, and performing and visual arts. Succinct overviews of key emerging trends in electronic resources accompany each chapter.
Key Features
- The only reference guide to electronic resources written specifically for the humanities
- Addresses all major humanities disciplines in one convenient guide
- Concise format ideal for students, librarians, and humanities researchers
Readership
Information professionals and other knowledge managers; Humanities scholars; Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 25th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630472
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345978
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ana Dubnjakovic Author
Ana Dubnjakovic is the College Librarian for Performing Arts and Foreign Languages at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She holds advanced degrees in music and librarianship and has published and presented on collection development topics focusing on performing arts and foreign languages.
Patrick Tomlin Author
Patrick Tomlin is Assistant Professor and Head of the Art and Architecture Library at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He has taught, presented, and published on a number of topics in art history and academic librarianship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA