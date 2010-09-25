A Practical Guide to Electronic Resources in the Humanities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345978, 9781780630472

A Practical Guide to Electronic Resources in the Humanities

1st Edition

Authors: Ana Dubnjakovic Patrick Tomlin
eBook ISBN: 9781780630472
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345978
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 25th September 2010
Page Count: 354
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
68.95
58.61
96.36
81.91
90.00
76.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
76.50
55.00
46.75
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of tables

About the authors

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction

Research and the web

Open access: electronic journals and repositories

Chapter 2: Introduction to electronic resources in the performing arts

Music

Theater

Dance

Film

Chapter 3: Introduction to electronic resources in art and architecture

Article indexes and databases

Painting and sculpture

Museums, archives and digital collections

Illuminated manuscripts

Architecture

Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference resources

Photography, prints and design

Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference resources

Archives, museums and digital collections

Chapter 4: Introduction to languages and literature resources

Classical Greek and Latin languages and literature

Beazley Archive Center Databases

Germanic languages and literature

Romance languages and literature

Slavic languages and literature

Asian languages and literature

Chapter 5: Introduction to electronic resources in philosophy and religion

Philosophy

Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other reference works

Electronic text collections

Aesthetics

Continental philosophy

Professional resources

Religion

Dictionaries, encyclopedias and other general reference works

Bibliography

Further reading

Index

Description

From full-text article databases to digitized collections of primary source materials, newly emerging electronic resources have radically impacted how research in the humanities is conducted and discovered. This book, covering high-quality, up-to-date electronic resources for the humanities, is an easy–to-use annotated guide for the librarian, student, and scholar alike. It covers online databases, indexes, archives, and many other critical tools in key humanities disciplines including philosophy, religion, languages and literature, and performing and visual arts. Succinct overviews of key emerging trends in electronic resources accompany each chapter.

Key Features

  • The only reference guide to electronic resources written specifically for the humanities
  • Addresses all major humanities disciplines in one convenient guide
  • Concise format ideal for students, librarians, and humanities researchers

Readership

Information professionals and other knowledge managers; Humanities scholars; Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science students

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630472
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345978

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ana Dubnjakovic Author

Ana Dubnjakovic is the College Librarian for Performing Arts and Foreign Languages at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She holds advanced degrees in music and librarianship and has published and presented on collection development topics focusing on performing arts and foreign languages.

Patrick Tomlin Author

Patrick Tomlin is Assistant Professor and Head of the Art and Architecture Library at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He has taught, presented, and published on a number of topics in art history and academic librarianship.

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.