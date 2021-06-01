A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers
6th Edition
Description
This Sixth Edition of the highly praised Practical Guide for Medical Teachers provides a bridge between the theoretical aspects of medical education and the delivery of enthusiastic and effective teaching in basic science and clinical medicine. Healthcare professionals are committed teachers and this book, with its short, succinct chapters on current topics, is a practical guide to help them maximise their performance.
Table of Contents
- Curriculum development
- Learning situations
- Educational strategies and technologies
- Tools and aids
- Curriculum themes
- Assessment
- Staff
- Students
- Medical school
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702081705
About the Editors
John Dent
Affiliations and Expertise
International Liaison Officer, Association of Medical Education in Europe, Dundee, UK
Ronald Harden
Affiliations and Expertise
General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Dan Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Secretary, LCME and Senior Director, Accreditation Services, Association of American Medical Colleges, Washington DC, USA
