A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702081705

A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers

6th Edition

Editors: John Dent Ronald Harden Dan Hunt
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081705
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Sixth Edition of the highly praised Practical Guide for Medical Teachers provides a bridge between the theoretical aspects of medical education and the delivery of enthusiastic and effective teaching in basic science and clinical medicine. Healthcare professionals are committed teachers and this book, with its short, succinct chapters on current topics, is a practical guide to help them maximise their performance.

Table of Contents

  • Curriculum development

  • Learning situations

  • Educational strategies and technologies

  • Tools and aids

  • Curriculum themes

  • Assessment

  • Staff

  • Students

  • Medical school

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702081705

About the Editors

John Dent

Affiliations and Expertise

International Liaison Officer, Association of Medical Education in Europe, Dundee, UK

Ronald Harden

Affiliations and Expertise

General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dan Hunt

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Secretary, LCME and Senior Director, Accreditation Services, Association of American Medical Colleges, Washington DC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.