A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702045516, 9780702054679

A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers

4th Edition

Editors: John Dent Ronald Harden
eBook ISBN: 9780702054679
eBook ISBN: 9780702062599
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd July 2013
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Fourth Edition of the highly praised Practical Guide for Medical Teachers provides a bridge between the theoretical aspects of medical education and the delivery of enthusiastic and effective teaching in basic science and clinical medicine. Healthcare professionals are committed teachers and this book is a practical guide to help them maximise their performance.

Key Features

  • Practical Guide for Medical Teachers charts the steady rise of global interest in medical education in a concise format.

  • This is a highly practical book with useful "Tips" throughout the text.

Table of Contents

  • Curriculum development

  • Learning situations

  • Educational strategies

  • Tools and aids

  • Curriculum themes

  • Assessment

  • Staff and students

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702054679
eBook ISBN:
9780702062599

About the Editor

John Dent

Affiliations and Expertise

International Liaison Officer, Association of Medical Education in Europe, Dundee, UK

Ronald Harden

Affiliations and Expertise

General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.