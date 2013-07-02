A Practical Guide for Medical Teachers
4th Edition
Description
This Fourth Edition of the highly praised Practical Guide for Medical Teachers provides a bridge between the theoretical aspects of medical education and the delivery of enthusiastic and effective teaching in basic science and clinical medicine. Healthcare professionals are committed teachers and this book is a practical guide to help them maximise their performance.
Key Features
- Practical Guide for Medical Teachers charts the steady rise of global interest in medical education in a concise format.
- This is a highly practical book with useful "Tips" throughout the text.
Table of Contents
- Curriculum development
- Learning situations
- Educational strategies
- Tools and aids
- Curriculum themes
- Assessment
- Staff and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 2nd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054679
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062599
About the Editor
John Dent
Affiliations and Expertise
International Liaison Officer, Association of Medical Education in Europe, Dundee, UK
Ronald Harden
Affiliations and Expertise
General Secretary, Association of Medical Education in Europe; Former Professor of Medical Education, Director of the Centre for Medical Education and Teaching Dean, University of Dundee; Professor of Medical Education, Al-Imam University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.