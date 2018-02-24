A Practical Guide for Informationists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020173, 9780081020166

A Practical Guide for Informationists

1st Edition

Supporting Research and Clinical Practice

Authors: Antonio DeRosa
eBook ISBN: 9780081020166
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020173
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th February 2018
Page Count: 100
Description

A Practical Guide for Informationists: Supporting Research and Clinical Practice guides new informationists to a successful career, giving them a pathway to this savvier, more technically advanced, domain-focused role in modern day information centers and libraries. The book's broad scope serves as an invaluable toolkit for healthcare professionals, researchers and graduate students in information management, library and information science, data management, informatics, etc. Furthermore, it is also ideal as a textbook for courses in medical reference services/medical informatics in MLIS programs.

Key Features

  • Offer examples (e.g. case studies) of ways of delivering information services to end users
  • Includes recommendations, evidence and worksheets/take-aways/templates to be repurposed and adapted by the reader
  • Aimed at the broad area of healthcare and research libraries

Readership

Information Professionals (in any sector of healthcare/medicine and research libraries in general) or the graduate student in information management, library and information science, data management, informatics, etc., interesting in a career in healthcare

Table of Contents

1. The informationist in the scientific setting
2. Training, education, and outreach
3. Providing meaningful information: Part A - Beyond the search
4. Providing meaningful information: Part B - Bibliometric analysis
5. Providing meaningful information: Part C - Data management and visualization
6. Providing meaningful information: Part D - Current awareness
7. Role in evidence-based practice
8. Future perspectives for informationists

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081020166
Paperback ISBN:
9780081020173

About the Author

Antonio DeRosa

Throughout his tenure he has assisted clients with their research through embedded/liaison means by offering targeted training, EBM support via systematic reviews, general consultation, bibliometric/impact metric evaluation, data management, competitive intelligence, current awareness, productivity/workflow support, and publishing guidance. The author’s skills and past experience put him in a unique position to speak about the budding role of the Informationist as a librarian-in-context as it pertains to scholarly research output.

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY.

