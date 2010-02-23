A Practical Approach to Orthopaedic Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031748, 9780702058394

A Practical Approach to Orthopaedic Medicine

3rd Edition

Assessment, Diagnosis, Treatment

Authors: Elaine Atkins Jill Kerr Emily Goodlad
eBook ISBN: 9780702058394
eBook ISBN: 9780702044151
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd February 2010
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

SECTION 1 PRINCIPLES OF ORTHOPAEDIC MEDICINE

1 Clinical reasoning in orthopaedic medicine

2 Soft tissues of the musculoskeletal system

3 Connective tissue inflammation, repair and remodelling

4 Orthopaedic medicine treatment techniques

SECTION 2 PRACTICE OF ORTHOPAEDIC MEDICINE

5 The shoulder

6 The elbow

7 The wrist and hand

8 The cervical spine

9 The thoracic spine

10 The hip

11 The knee

12 The ankle and foot

13 The lumbar spine

14 The sacroiliac joint

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Elaine Atkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, London, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Programme Leader MSc Orthopaedic Medicine

Jill Kerr

Affiliations and Expertise

Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Course Principal SOM Diploma in Orthopaedic Medicine

Emily Goodlad

Affiliations and Expertise

Chartered Physiotherapist, Orthopaedic Specialist Practitioner (NHS), Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine

