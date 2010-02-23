A Practical Approach to Orthopaedic Medicine
3rd Edition
Assessment, Diagnosis, Treatment
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 PRINCIPLES OF ORTHOPAEDIC MEDICINE
1 Clinical reasoning in orthopaedic medicine
2 Soft tissues of the musculoskeletal system
3 Connective tissue inflammation, repair and remodelling
4 Orthopaedic medicine treatment techniques
SECTION 2 PRACTICE OF ORTHOPAEDIC MEDICINE
5 The shoulder
6 The elbow
7 The wrist and hand
8 The cervical spine
9 The thoracic spine
10 The hip
11 The knee
12 The ankle and foot
13 The lumbar spine
14 The sacroiliac joint
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
Appendix 3
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 23rd February 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058394
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044151
About the Author
Elaine Atkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, London, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Programme Leader MSc Orthopaedic Medicine
Jill Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Course Principal SOM Diploma in Orthopaedic Medicine
Emily Goodlad
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Orthopaedic Specialist Practitioner (NHS), Private Practitioner, Edinburgh, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine